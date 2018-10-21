Five-time All-Ireland winner takes charge of Kildare hurlers

FORMER KILKENNY GOALKEEPER David Herity has been confirmed as the new boss of Kildare hurlers.

Herity, who won five All-Ireland titles with the Cats, was in charge of the Dublin camogie side since 2016.

“We wish David all the best in his new role,” a brief statement from Kildare GAA read.

He replaces outgoing Lillies boss Joe Quaid and will look to build on Kildare’s Christy Ring Cup victory this season.

