FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED, Everton and West Ham boss David Moyes has invited an offer from the US national team to become their next manager.

The Scot has been out of work since leaving a role with the Hammers at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

He is still open to returning to a Premier League post, but is also considering a move into international coaching.

The USMNT are in the market for a permanent appointment, with Dave Sarachan currently in temporary charge, and Moyes admits he would be willing to discuss that job if an offer was made.

He told The Sun: “I would have to consider the USA job if I was approached because it’s one of the big nations in world football, with massive growth potential.

They have a constantly improving league, you’ve got David Beckham’s team coming into Miami and Nashville as well, so if it came up I would have a real interest.”

Moyes has already experienced life outside of British football, with a 12-month spell at La Liga outfit Real Sociedad taken in following his appointment in November 2014.

“Our mission was to keep the club up. We achieved that and we beat Barcelona in the process,” added the 55-year-old.

“I really enjoyed it, had the chance to see a different side, and would be interested in working in Spain again – or any of the other major leagues in Europe.

“I recently went out to see the Red Bull model at Salzburg and I’ve been keeping busy watching games and would be interested working in Europe again if the opportunity arose.”

Moyes says he is raring to go again after guiding West Ham to Premier League safety last season, with his record still one of the best around despite an infamous stint at Old Trafford which saw him last just nine months as successor to the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

He added: “Only Sir Alex, Arsene Wenger and Harry Redknapp have won more games in the Premier League than me.

“I would still consider myself in the elite group of managers. If it was me against someone else I’d trust myself.

I’ve had my down times, as every manager does, but I bounce back pretty quickly.

“I now have the same excitement, determination and hunger as I’ve ever had.

“You get knocks but you get back on the horse – and I am ready again.”

