Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 16 May, 2018
The managerial merry-go-round is in full swing as David Moyes leaves West Ham

Big Sam and now Moyes – it has been a bad day for British managers.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 May 2018, 12:37 PM
23 minutes ago 853 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4016162
Moyes kept the Hammers in the Premier League.
Image: Getty Images
Moyes kept the Hammers in the Premier League.
Moyes kept the Hammers in the Premier League.
Image: Getty Images

DAVID MOYES HAS left his role as West Ham United manager after keeping the club in the Premier League.

The former Manchester United boss had been appointed to replace Slaven Bilic in November, but has been let go at the end of his short-term contract despite managing to achieve the objective of avoiding relegation.

West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan said: “I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to David Moyes and his staff for achieving the target of keeping West Ham United in the Premier League.

“Throughout his time here, David has carried himself with dignity and honesty and we have all found him to be a pleasure to work with. He, Alan, Stuart and Billy accepted the challenge and attacked it head on, turning around a difficult situation. They deserve great respect for the job they have done and they leave the Club with our best wishes.

“When David and his team arrived, it was the wish of both parties that the focus be only on the six months until the end of the season, at which point a decision would be made with regards to the future. Having taken stock of the situation and reflected now the campaign is complete, we feel that it is right to move in a different direction.

“We are already taking steps to identify and recruit the manager we believe can take West Ham United forward in line with our ambitions. We aim to appoint a high-calibre figure who we feel will lead the Club into an exciting future for our loyal supporters within the next ten days.”

More to follow…

The42 Team

