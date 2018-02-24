  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ospina 'open to everything' as he hints at Arsenal exit

The Colombian has had to fill back-up duties at Emirates Stadium behind Petr Cech and admits that he will be weighing up his options in the summer.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Feb 2018, 3:31 PM
10 hours ago 3,021 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3870149

DAVID OSPINA HAS hinted at a summer exit at Arsenal, with the Colombia international goalkeeper admitting that he is “open to everything”.

The 29-year-old moved to Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2014 and ousted Wojciech Szczesny during his debut campaign to make 18 Premier League appearances.

He has been restricted to just seven further top-flight outings since then, with the arrival of Petr Cech having nudged him down the pecking order.

Back-up duties have allowed him to grace cup competitions, but Ospina will be weighing up his options at the end of the season amid a lack of assurances regarding regular game time.

He told reporters head of an outing in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City: “I am open to everything. Today I give everything for Arsenal, I like to be successful here, but you start to contemplate every alternative depending on each situation.

“I still have a contract, but as I say, I always like to have more opportunities, to have more continuity in the squad as every goalkeeper needs.

“Today, I am sharing my position with an excellent goalkeeper in Petr, but he knows that I like to play and I know he likes to keep playing, we have this competition between us, I just like to have continuity, I will think about the future at another moment.

“Today I live day by day, I don’t like to say anything about the future but i will make the most of every each training session and every moment at Arsenal.

“The manager has his reasons for deciding who does or does not get to play..Our position as goalkeepers is a very complicated one because you have less opportunities, in the team there is just one player who plays in that role, and who gets the support. I always try to do my best.

“Mistakes can happen but those mistakes (that the goalkeeper makes) are more visible to everybody, but I keep working, making the most of every opportunity that I have.

“When I speak to Wenger he always tells me that he trusts me. I will keep demonstrating my skills each time I get to play, in every training session, and I will keep waiting for my opportunity that I have been waiting for, and I will make the most of it, as I did in my first year at Arsenal.

“As I always say; for me to be part of Arsenal was and is a dream come true. When I used to think about it, it seemed so far away. I was able to materialise it and that’s why I like to do my best, to be outstanding at Arsenal.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
'A joy to watch for everybody': Klopp delighted with Liverpool's rout of West Ham
Bournemouth complete dramatic late comeback as West Brom plunge deeper into the red
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo forgoes hat-trick chance by handing penalty duties to jeered Benzema
Ronaldo forgoes hat-trick chance by handing penalty duties to jeered Benzema
German side score bizarre tap-in after goalkeeper stops to drink from water bottle
Horrendous Jack Butland own goal costs Potters as Leicester snatch a point
IRELAND
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Farrell outstanding, Ireland's depth delivers and a huge effort from the pack
Player ratings as Ireland see off Wales in Six Nations thriller
SIX NATIONS
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'
'I apologise to Joe if I upset him': Schmidt and Gatland trade frosty compliments
Russell's redemption as sensational Scotland end 10-year wait for England win
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Stephen Kenny praises former Liverpool youngster after 'exceptional' debut
Stephen Kenny praises former Liverpool youngster after 'exceptional' debut
'When you're 25 and you've had two serious injuries, you're nearly a forgotten man'
'My wife won't be happy but I'll go over the game tonight till all hours'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie