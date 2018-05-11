  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Star pitcher denies video game caused him to miss Yankees game

David Price was scratched from a scheduled start for the Red Sox this week.

By AFP Friday 11 May 2018, 7:29 AM
David Price was scheduled to play for the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Image: John Cordes
Image: John Cordes

RED SOX PITCHER David Price insisted that a fascination with video game Fortnite was not the cause of his carpal tunnel syndrome, but said he was willing to scale back.

“I won’t be playing at the field. That’s already caused enough noise,” said Price. “That’s not the issue though, I promise you that.

“If (playing video games) was the cause of the problem, then it started back in 1997 when I got my first PlayStation when I was 12 years old,” added Price, who was scratched from a scheduled start against the New York Yankees on Wednesday because of numbness in his hand.

An MRI revealed mild carpal tunnel syndrome in his wrist, and pundits immediately pounced on his fondness for Fortnite as a possible cause.

This is a spot that I’ve always had to have work done,” Price said. “It just got a lot worse and really aggressive than it ever had, so it’s something we can take care of.”

Price said he would sleep with a brace on his wrist and employ other non-surgical therapies to combat inflammation in his wrist.

He said he felt fine throwing a bullpen session last night and was looking forward to starting on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“Just eased into it and the longer it went, the more effort I put behind it and I walked out of there feeling good about it,” he said.

