  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 17 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'David Silva is a mixture of Iniesta and Xavi'

Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on a key creative influence at the Etihad Stadium.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 May 2018, 8:19 PM
54 minutes ago 1,158 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4019777
David Silva (file pic).
David Silva (file pic).
David Silva (file pic).

DAVID SILVA HAS earned ultimate praise from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, with the Spaniard considered to be a mixture of Barcelona icons Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

The 32-year-old has just completed another standout season at the Etihad Stadium, with his efforts contributing significantly to a Premier League and Carabao Cup double.

Records have been sent tumbling by a dominant City side , with Silva providing composure and creativity at the heart of the midfield engine room.

He contributed 10 goals and 13 assists to the Blues cause across all competitions, with Guardiola quick to hail the influence of a World Cup winner on a side which has drawn comparisons to a legendary team the Catalan guided to numerous major honours at Camp Nou.

“If we had so much success here [Manchester] and in Barcelona that’s because of the central midfielders,” Guardiola told ESPN Brazil.

Xavi was a player with outstanding control and dynamic, he couldn’t lose the ball. He could control the game rhythm, reading perfectly when to accelerate … Andres is similar, but always changing the pace. And David Silva is a mixture between both of them. David also knows when to control and when to accelerate.”

Silva has been ably assisted this season by Belgium international De Bruyne, with 12 goals and 20 assists earning him nominations for the PFA and Premier League Player of the Year awards .

Guardiola added on the talented 26-year-old: “Kevin is exuberant. He is not a controller, he is more dynamic, coming from behind, finishing, crossing, appearing here, then there, defending, attacking.

“He is a complete player, less control and much more movement. When he stops he is not that effective as Xavi, David and Andres.”

Worryingly for City’s Premier League rivals, Guardiola believes there is even more to come from Silva, De Bruyne and Co as a side which collected 100 points this season sets their sights on hitting even greater heights.

“There is always more,” added Guardiola.

You may think there isn’t. The players you coach are responsible for new ways of thinking and insights. Sometimes you discover things you previously didn’t know, maybe pairing these two players will give you a good midfield movement, something like that.

“When I left Barcelona, I thought that my space to revolutionise was ended, but no. We have seen that there is always a way to do new things, especially because you have different players.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Lukaku ‘improved’ but mocked by Belgian team-mate over first touch>

‘He has all the qualities to do the Arsenal job’ – Gunners boss backs former captain Arteta>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
'He has all the qualities to do the Arsenal job' - Gunners boss backs former captain Arteta
'He has all the qualities to do the Arsenal job' - Gunners boss backs former captain Arteta
Ligue 1 club to part company with Claudio Ranieri after just one season
'We were very close' - Wenger feels signing Ronaldo would have changed Arsenal's history
HURLING
'He's not coming in to make up the numbers' - Cadogan happy to have older brother on board for Cork hurlers
'He's not coming in to make up the numbers' - Cadogan happy to have older brother on board for Cork hurlers
Cork unveil team ahead of start of new-look Munster minor hurling championship
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
PREMIER LEAGUE
'David Silva is a mixture of Iniesta and Xavi'
'David Silva is a mixture of Iniesta and Xavi'
Lukaku 'improved' but mocked by Belgian team-mate over first touch
'I'm surprised how it came about. It seemed to be done and dusted through the media'
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE
'It is a fantastic ending. My dream as a child has become a reality'
'It is a fantastic ending. My dream as a child has become a reality'
As it happened: Atletico Madrid vs Marseille, Europa League final
The story of Marseille’s tainted Champions League win

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie