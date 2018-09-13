This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 13 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move

The 32-year-old believes the end of his time in England is in sight.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 8:48 PM
58 minutes ago 2,829 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4234776
The Spaniard says he would like to return to Las Palmas in the future.
Image: PA
The Spaniard says he would like to return to Las Palmas in the future.
The Spaniard says he would like to return to Las Palmas in the future.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY STAR David Silva expects to leave the Premier League champions at the end of his contract in 2020 and likes the idea of joining boyhood club Las Palmas.

Silva joined City from Valencia in 2010 and swiftly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers.

The 32-year-old has 345 City appearances to his name in all competitions and was an integral part of their three title wins since 2012, securing his place as a club legend.

But the playmaker, who turns 33 in January, thinks the end of his City career is in sight, and that might prove a boost to a club a little closer to Silva’s home.

“For City, two more seasons – what’s left on my contract,” he told BBC Sport when asked how much longer he is likely to continue playing.

“After that, I don’t know. It depends how I feel physically and mentally.

“I’ve always said that I’d like to play for Las Palmas – my local team. But we’ll see how things go in two years and take it all from there.”

Although he does not expect to stay for much longer, Silva says he has enjoyed his experience in England and says the move to City came at the right time.

“City wanted me. They had been calling me since December, asking me to come and play for them,” he said.

“I thought: ’Who wants me? City want me, so that’s where I’ll go.’

“Back then I was living with my parents and they were getting divorced and it was the right time to get away from there, from Spain, and live a new experience. It turns out I made the right move.”

The Spain star also opened up about the difficulty he and his family went through after his son Mateo was born prematurely, meaning Silva had to take regular trips back to his homeland to visit him in hospital.

“It was really tough,” Silva said.

“It was so difficult with him being in hospital for so long. You don’t stop thinking about it all the time. Besides, he was in Spain, meaning I had to travel a lot and I could hardly train. I didn’t sleep much, I wasn’t eating well. But, luckily, the team was doing really well and that helped me a lot.

“Now he’s doing fine and really everything was worth it. He suffered a lot but now he’s growing up really fast.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    Manchester City break £500 million revenue barrier in record year
    Double injury blow for Tottenham ahead of crunch week as Lloris and Alli ruled out
    IRELAND
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    Centre Duncan Taylor out for rest of the season, a doubt for Ireland's World Cup opponents Scotland
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him
    Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him
    Rashford arguably developing more quickly than Ronaldo and Kane, says Southgate
    Alderweireld 'not disappointed' about Man United transfer collapse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mane: My parents told me I should be a teacher as football was a waste of time
    Mane: My parents told me I should be a teacher as football was a waste of time
    'It's the best I've felt in years' - Pain-free Aguero in peak condition following successful knee surgery
    Richarlison nets an absolute peach on first Brazil start, adds another goal for good measure

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie