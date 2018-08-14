This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
One more year! Davy Fitzgerald to remain in charge of the Wexford hurlers

A third season at the helm in the Model County awaits the 47-year-old former Clare goalkeeper.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 14 Aug 2018, 11:42 AM
1 hour ago 4,533 Views 7 Comments
Wexford senior hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE WEXFORD COUNTY Board have confirmed that Davy Fitzgerald is to continue in his role as manager of the county’s senior hurling team.

The 47-year-old former Clare goalkeeper will remain at the helm for a third year, having taken over ahead of the 2017 season following the departure of Liam Dunne.

The news was confirmed this morning, with Wexford GAA expressing their delight in a brief statement.

Fitzgerald, an All-Ireland winner with his native county as a player and manager, guided Wexford to promotion from Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League in his first year in charge.

They were eliminated from the championship in 2017 when their Leinster final defeat to Galway was followed by an All-Ireland quarter-final loss against Waterford.

This year began with Wexford winning the Walsh Cup for the first time in 16 years. They lost a League semi-final to Kilkenny and the Model County’s championship campaign again ended in the All-Ireland quarter-finals, this time at the hands of Clare.

