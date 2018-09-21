This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships

Loughmore-Castleiney, Moyle Rovers, St Vincent’s and Ballyboden are celebrating quarter-final wins tonight.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Sep 2018, 10:15 PM
43 minutes ago 1,902 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4249084
File photo: Ballyboden St Enda's Conor McCormack celebrating.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
File photo: Ballyboden St Enda's Conor McCormack celebrating.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ST VINCENT’S AND BALLYBODEN St Enda’s powered their way into the Dublin Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals with wins in Parnell Park this evening.

St Vincent’s defeated northside rivals Na Fianna in a close-run contest that saw them emerge with a two-point win.

Vins held a 0-6 to 0-5 advantage at the break before Colin Curry hit the net for Na Fianna, but Alan Moore emerged from the bench to fire home a crucial levelling goal (at 1-9 apiece) for St Vincent’s and they maintained momentum to force a 1-14 to 1-12 victory.

The second semi-final at Parnell Park had no such drama as Ballyboden St Enda’s ran out 3-21 to 0-18 winners over Ballinteer St John’s.

Conal Keaney’s 3rd-minute goal – his first of two on the night – helped Ballyboden open with 1-6 without reply in the opening nine minutes and Paul Ryan’s goal helped increase the advantage to 2-14 to 0-6 by half-time.

The second two quarter-finals will see Kilmacud Crokes meet St Jude’s and Lucan Sarsfield take on Cuala on Sunday.

In Tipperary, Loughmore Castleiney and Moyle Rovers advanced to the last four of the Premier county’s Senior Football Championship.

Loughmore-Castleiney defeated Arravale Rovers 1-12 to 0-8. The 2013, 2014 and 2016 champs pulling away in the second period after the scores read 0-5 to 0-3 at the interval.

Moyle Rovers advance after beating Killenaule 3-13 to 1-9, the 10-point win over last year’s finalists coming thanks to goals from Liam Boland, Sean Carey and Paddy Morrissey.

Sunday’s second set of Premier football quarter-finals will see the clash of Clonmel Commercials v Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Ballyporeen v Ardfinnan.

