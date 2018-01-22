Waterford's Curran and Dublin's Burke the scoring stars as DCU clinch Fitzgibbon Cup win over LIT

DCU 3-15

Limerick IT 2-17

Declan Rooney reports from Limerick IT

DUBLIN’S DONAL BURKE fired goals in each half as DCU stunned home side Limerick IT to take control of Group C in the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Donal Burke and Patrick Curran starred for DCU today. Source: INPHO

An average opening 20 minutes from the hosts saw the hungry Dublin students race into a 2-5 to 0-3 lead, but a strong comeback in the second half from LIT saw Peter Duggan level the game in added time, before Patrick Curran fired the winning point for DCU.

DCU had the better of the early exchanges and lead 0-3 to 0-2 after ten minutes, but they took a firm grip of the game when Burke hit the net with a low shot in the 11th minute.

Duggan’s free cut the deficit briefly, but Curran scored DCU’s second goal in the 16th minute to give them a seven-point cushion.

1-11 today for Clare's Peter Duggan. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

A free from Duggan and good points from play by Oisin Kelly and Andrew La Touche Cosgrave settled LIT though and after David Reidy pointed after Kelly’s sideline cut hit the post, LIT only trailed by 2-7 to 0-8 at the interval.

LIT came with a strong start to the second period when Duggan converted a penalty after 34 minutes, while Reidy and Duggan then added points, but with Curran now on free-taking duty DCU kept Fitzgerald’s side at bay.

Reidy hit a second goal for LIT with five minutes remaining and Duggan converted a couple of placed balls to level matters, but Curran showed great nerve to hit the winner in the 62nd minute.

https=://twitter.com/DCUGAAAcademy/status/955463324489142272

Scorers for DCU: Patrick Curran 1-6 (0-5f), Donal Burke 2-3 (0-2f), Aaron Maddock, Paudie Foley, Killian Doyle, Rian McBride, Joe O’Connor, Fergal Whitley 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick IT: Peter Duggan 1-11 (1-0 pen, 0-9f, 0-1’65), David Reidy 1-2, Oisin Kelly 0-2, Diarmaid Byrnes, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave 0-1 each

DCU

1. Oisin Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn, Wexford)

30. Paul O’Dea (Na Fianna, Dublin)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille, Dublin)

24. Conor McSweeney (South Liberties, Limerick)

4. Aaron Maddock (St Martin’s, Wexford)

6. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own, Kilkenny)

7. Daire Grey (Whitehall Colmcille, Dublin)

2. Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn, Wexford)

11. Killian Doyle (Raharney, Westmeath)

12. Donal Burke (Na Fianna, Dublin)

14. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s, Dublin)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown, Kilkenny)

15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan, Waterford)

Subs

20. Paul Kelly (Craobh Chiaráin, Dublin) for Doyle (half-time)

19. Darragh Brennan (Carrickshock, Kilkenny) for McSweeney (44)

26. Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s, Wexford) for Whitley (50)

21. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s, Dublin) for Kelly (57)

Limerick IT

1. Cian Hedderman (Ballybrown, Limerick)

2. Jack Quaid (Effin, Limerick)

3. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart, Waterford)

4. Eoin Quilty (South Liberties, Limerick)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell, Limerick)

6. Sean Ryan (Sean Treacy’s, Tipperary)

7. Shane Gleeson (Cratloe, Clare)

8. David Reidy (Éire Óg, Clare)

9. Robert Byrnes (Portroe, Tipperary)

10. David Conroy (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield, Clare)

11. Willie Connors (Kiladangan, Tipperary)

12. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen, Limerick)

13. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare)

14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin, Clare)

15. Oisin Kelly (Belmont, Offaly)

Subs

18. Darren Moran (Kiladangan, Tipperary) for Quilty (14)

27. Mark O’Keeffe (Fr O’Neill’s, Cork) for R Byrnes (half-time)

22. Ronan Murphy (Tommy Larkins, Galway) for Conroy (41)

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway)

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):