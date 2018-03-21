  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
0-7 for Monaghan forward Garland as DCU complete All-Ireland Freshers football three-in-a-row

DCU were crowned champions once again after defeating UL tonight.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 10:03 PM
37 minutes ago 1,878 Views No Comments
DCU 0-10

UL 0-8

Kevin O’Brien reports from Portarlington

DCU ARE THE All-Ireland Freshers 1 football champions for the third year in-a-row after they narrowly defeated UL to lift Corn Daithi Billings.

Earlier on Wednesday, DCU also claimed their second successive All-Ireland Freshers 1 hurling crown, meaning they’ve done the Freshers double for two straight years.

Monaghan youngster David Garland posted seven points for the victors in a low-scoring but entertaining game.

Garland made his senior debut for Malachy O’Rourke’s Farney side during their Division 1 league campaign this year and he was the focal point of the DCU attack in Portarlington.

DCU lined out with Luke Towey – named at corner-forward – as a spare defender on the half-back line and they had a very deliberate running game from deep.

That benefited the free-taking of Garland, who slotted over two placed balls in the opening half as DCU led by 0-5 to 0-4 at the interval.

UL were the better side in the third quarter with centre-forward Ryan O’Donoghue and wing-backs Patrick Warren and Tadgh Corkery particularly impressive.

Warren, former Kerry minor star Brian Friel and Brian O’Malley, who won an All-Ireland intermediate title with Westport last year, all kicked scores as the Munster side moved into the lead by the 53rd minute.

UL wouldn’t score again for the remainder of the game as Garland, Jordan Morrissey and substitute Daniel Brennan hit the target down the stretch to win it for DCU.

Scorers for DCU: David Garland 0-7 (0-5f), Frank O’Reilly, Jordan Morrissey and Daniel Brennan 0-1 each.

Scorers for UL: Tadgh Corkery 0-2, Brian Friel (0-1f), Joe Dawson, Chrisóg Jones, Tom Hoare, Ryan O’Donoghue and Brian O’Malley 0-1 each.

DCU

1. Sam Burton

2. PJ Daly
3. Kieran Dwyer
4. Keith Murphy

5. Darragh Ryan
6. Mark Curran
7. Peader Mogan

17. Barry Gorman
9. Jordan Morrissey

10. Frank O’Reilly
11. Sean Bugler
12. Eoin Smith

13. Luke Towey
14. Luke Gilmartin
15. David Garland

Subs

19. Daniel Brennan for Gilmartin (42)
28. Ronan Doherty for O’Reilly (54)
22. James Holland for Gorman (60)
23. Shane Tierney for Towey (black-card, 63)

*Clubs and counties not provided

UL

1. Dylan O’Leary (Millstreet, Cork)

2. Peter Paul Sauderland (An Ghaeltacht, Kerry)
3. Niall O’Mahony (Na nGaeil, Kerry)
4. Michael Reidy (Ballymac, Kerry)

5. Patrick Warren (Gneeveguilla, Kerry)
6. Niall Collins (Listowel Emmett’s, Kerry)
7. Tadgh Corkery (Cill Na Marta, Cork)

8. Joe Dawson (Louisburgh, Mayo)
9. Brian O’Malley (Westport, Mayo)

10. Adam O’Donoghue (Castleisland Desmonds, Kerry)
11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Beal an Mhuirthead, Mayo)
12. Macdarra Geraghty (Glenamaddy, Galway)

13. Chrisóg Jones (Uibh Laoire, Cork)
14. Brian Friel (Rathmore, Kerry)
15. Brendan McKeown (Ballivor, Meath)

Subs

23. Tom Hoare (Kerins O’Rahillys, Kerry) for McKeown (37)
25. Colin Kelly (Clyda Rovers, Cork) for Geraghty (46)
21. Jonah Culligan (Ballyvaughan, Clare) for Dawson (52)

