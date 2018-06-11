This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
De Gea demands public apology from Spanish Prime Minister

Pedro Sanchez made comments in connection with a false 2016 sex slur.

By AFP Monday 11 Jun 2018, 9:18 PM
51 minutes ago 5,181 Views 1 Comment
David De Gea is set to represent Spain at the 2018 World Cup.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SPAIN GOALKEEPER DAVID de Gea has demanded a “public apology” from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over comments he made in connection with a false 2016 sex slur.

Socialist leader Sanchez, who took over as prime minister earlier this month after conservative Mariano Rajoy lost a vote of confidence, criticised De Gea two years ago amid sexual assault claims against the Manchester United player.

At the time Sanchez said he did not “feel comfortable with De Gea as the national team’s goalkeeper”.

Last week, when Sanchez came to see the Spanish team off ahead of the World Cup in Russia, De Gea was pictured with his hands in his pockets, remaining on the fringes of the group as team-mates applauded the premier’s arrival.

“I accepted his apologies politely,” Spanish media quoted the goalkeeper as saying.

“The thing is, though, that what he said back then was in public so I think his apologies should also be made publicly.”

Sanchez made his comment after a woman accused De Gea of organising a party where women were obliged to have sex with footballers.

De Gea denied the accusations, which an investigation found to be false.

