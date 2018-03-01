  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Friday 2 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chill, get active, learn: Your guide to slaying the Beast from the East

Personal trainer Dean Merton shares his thoughts in a different type of fitness column this week.

By Dean Merton Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 8:30 PM
5 hours ago 2,815 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3880271

UNLESS YOU’VE BEEN living under a particularly well insulated rock for the past few days you’ll know all about #StormEmma and #TheBeastFromTheEast, otherwise known as the weather and social media event of 2018 so far.

Today (Thursday) my social media feed is going crazy with fellow personal trainers uploading their storm home HIIT workouts to get around the hassle of all those pesky gyms being forced to close their doors by the blizzard outside.

So, in an effort to jump on the bandwagon and cash in on all the downtime you guys have, and help you survive Storm Emma with your physique and your sanity intact here’s my 3 pronged approach to slaying the Beast from the East.

Chill

Yep, that’s right, step one is just relax maaaaaaaaaannnn. You cant change the weather, no matter how hard you try, you also cant change how the country is run… unless you vote Sinn Fein (HINT). So now is the perfect time to practice a bit of stoicism in the face of adversity.

Accepting what you cannot change and making yourself okay with it is the first step to being a bit less stressed this week. So you missed a day of work, so the kids are off school and your day is disrupted, so the gym is closed until the storm passes, so what? Spend time with family and friends, find some fun activities to do around the house, finish off that Best of Rik Mayall box set you picked up in HMV in 2010, find the last remaining loaf of bread in the greater Dublin area, the potential for activities are endless.

Take home point: Don’t sulk, get stressed, or lose sight of the fact that you probably got an unexpected holiday which gives you a chance to chill (pun very much intended).

Get Active

However, if you’re like me and you have ants in your pants , literally (“not literally, Jesus”) you’ll need to do some sort of physical activity to keep you sane.

You can do what most kids, both small and large, love about this weather and go play in the snow, a brisk jog in a snowy field is no small feat, a set of hill sprints up slight gradient will have you feeling like Rocky.

Source: zuidhoek1/YouTube

Bonus points if you soundtrack it with the same song as above.

You could do as I did during the great snow of 2010 and try to roll the biggest snowball possible over the course of an hour or two. This Sisyphean feat took me around 60 minutes and was about seven feet in diameter, and was akin to a pretty hefty tyre flip by the time it was completed.

Screen Shot 2018-03-01 at 17.54.28 Source: Dean Merton.

Of course if you’re someone who prefers to comfort of shelter while you train the Smarch (Simpsons reference) blues away you’ll probably just want some ideas for training sessions you can do at home. In that case refer back to this video I produced last year to get an awesome training effect in small spaces:

Source: LiveBetter/YouTube

You could also refer back to my article from last week and use the “Gotch Bible” finisher as a standalone workout.

Learn

Use the opportunity you’ve been given with all this down time to treat your brain to a little bit of exercise. While I’d love if you trawled back through my back catalogue of articles on The42 and gave me all the feedback in the world on what you thought it would be a shame to limit yourself to just learning about training. Snow days are made for getting lost down a Wikipedia maze by clicking from one article to the next learning about everything from bee keeping to the fall of the Roman Empire.

Why not make it a group activity by engaging in a little bit of friendly debate and discussion while reading each page.

To get you started here’s a two-for-one on your first Wikipedia page.

Lend A Hand

Don’t forget to lend a hand to those who may need it during this awful weather. Visit an elderly friend or relative, making sure they’re stocked up on all the essentials, even bring them out for a cup of tea if you can find somewhere open.

Remember our homeless during this awful time. Charities like Inner City Helping Homeless are always looking for donations and volunteers to lighten the burden that sleeping rough brings, if you feel like you can lend a hand please get in touch with them on 01 888 1804 or see their website.

While we’re talking about ICHH I’ve pledged that anyone who needs a gym to go to can train in either of the gyms I work in (Santry, Dublin 9 or Clonskeagh, D14) in exchange for a donation to ICHH. If you want to make gainz while helping the homeless just get in touch with me on 0851590902 or info@livebetter.ie to arrange a time to pop down.
Donations can be made here.

Wrapping Up

Above all else wrap up warm, stay safe, and for gods sake make sure you’re well stocked up on bread. I’ll be back next week with the type of blog you’d usually expect from me; geeky to the hilt.

Dean Merton is a Dublin-based strength coach and personal trainer. For more information you can follow him on Facebook and Instagram, or you can send him a direct message here.

You can also see some of his previous articles here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

How to get the most out of the gym when playing team sports

Do less more often! Three useful fitness hacks (that aren’t hacks at all)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dean Merton
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
Pep Guardiola ready to give up 'yellow ribbon' protest
ARSENAL
Under-pressure Wenger concedes Arsenal are struggling for confidence
Under-pressure Wenger concedes Arsenal are struggling for confidence
Wenger responds to criticism after Neville calls Arsenal 'spineless' and a 'disgrace'
'I can't accept some of the decisions that went against us'
FOOTBALL
Neymar's debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup
Neymar's debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup
'I am not a great coach' - AC Milan legend spearheading a remarkable turnaround
Griezmann scores four to take him past century of goals for Atletico Madrid
IRELAND
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
MANCHESTER CITY
'They will never win the World Cup if there isnât a winter break'
'They will never win the World Cup if there isn’t a winter break'
Can Arsenal save season after League Cup final debacle?
'Before being a manager, I'm a human being': Guardiola defends wearing Catalonia political symbol

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie