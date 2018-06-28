It's a family affair! Kenny Shiels' son joins him at Derry City

KENNY SHIELS’ SON Dean has signed for Derry City after penning a year-and-a-half-deal with the Candystripes.

The 33-year-old midfielder joins the club following his release from Dunfermline and links up with his father for the second time in his career, after previously playing under him at Kilmarnock.

Shiels won’t be available for Derry’s match against Shamrock Rovers tomorrow evening.

He will have to wait until the transfer window opens on Sunday before he can officially join the club, according to a report in the Belfast Telegraph.

The player has previously lined out for Hibernian and Doncaster Rovers and also spent four years at Rangers, where he made 90 appearances before he joined Dundalk.

✍️ | Dean Shiels signs a year and a half deal with the Candystripes, joining his father at the club. #RAWA28 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GlhKnvb3Jm — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) June 28, 2018

Earlier this year, Shiels was subjected to abuse during a Scottish Championship clash with Falkirk when a section of supporters threw fake eyeballs at him.

Shiels underwent surgery in 2006 to remove his right eye as a result of a childhood accident.

Falkirk FC subsequently released a statement apologising ‘for the abhorrent behaviour of a small number of individuals’ who targeted Shiels.

Aiming for a European finish again this season, Derry currently sit in fifth spot in the Premier Division, trailing Stephen Bradley’s Rovers by seven points ahead of tomorrow’s game at Tallaght Stadium.

