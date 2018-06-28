This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 28 June, 2018
It's a family affair! Kenny Shiels' son joins him at Derry City

Dean Shiels has signed for the League of Ireland side on a year-and-a-half-deal.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 7:55 PM
53 minutes ago 718 Views No Comments
Image: Derry City Twitter Page.
KENNY SHIELS’ SON Dean has signed for Derry City after penning a year-and-a-half-deal with the Candystripes.

The 33-year-old midfielder joins the club following his release from Dunfermline and links up with his father for the second time in his career, after previously playing under him at Kilmarnock.

Shiels won’t be available for Derry’s match against Shamrock Rovers tomorrow evening.

He will have to wait until the transfer window opens on Sunday before he can officially join the club, according to a report in the Belfast Telegraph.

The player has previously lined out for Hibernian and Doncaster Rovers and also spent four years at Rangers, where he made 90 appearances before he joined Dundalk.

Earlier this year, Shiels was subjected to abuse during a Scottish Championship clash with Falkirk when a section of supporters threw fake eyeballs at him.

Shiels underwent surgery in 2006 to remove his right eye as a result of a childhood accident.

Falkirk FC subsequently released a statement apologising ‘for the abhorrent behaviour of a small number of individuals’ who targeted Shiels.

Aiming for a European finish again this season, Derry currently sit in fifth spot in the Premier Division, trailing Stephen Bradley’s Rovers by seven points ahead of tomorrow’s game at Tallaght Stadium.

