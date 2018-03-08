  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Kidney and Kiss to join London Irish - reports

The pair previously worked together in the Irish set-up.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 7:04 AM
9 hours ago 9,173 Views 41 Comments
Les Kiss and Declan Kidney during the Grand Slam season of 2009.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

DECLAN KIDNEY COULD be set to make a surprise return to top-flight rugby according to reports in the UK this morning.

Kidney, who won the Grand Slam with Ireland in 2009, is set to take over London Irish as part of a coaching team that will include Les Kiss, whose tenure with Ulster came to an abrupt end this season.

The Telegraph reports the pair will join the Premiership strugglers but Nick Kennedy, the current director of rugby at London Irish, may keep his role despite the team facing almost certain relegation.

In addition to the 2009 Grand Slam, Kidney led Munster to two Heineken Cups and was first linked with a move to London Irish in 2014, the year after he was replaced by Joe Schmidt as Ireland boss.

The pair are expected to join up with their new team next week.

More to follow…

