This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 20 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Medal-winning Olympic figure skater stabbed to death aged 25

Kazakh Olympian Denis Ten died in hospital after medics fought to save his life following the attack.

By AFP Thursday 19 Jul 2018, 2:57 PM
10 hours ago 28,039 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4136730
Denis Ten poses with his bronze medal at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Denis Ten poses with his bronze medal at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games.
Denis Ten poses with his bronze medal at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games.
Image: DPA/PA Images

KAZAKH FIGURE SKATER Denis Ten, who won bronze at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, died today aged 25 after being stabbed, Kazakhstan’s culture and sports ministry told AFP.

Ten died in hospital after medics fought to save his life following the attack in which he lost three litres of blood, the ministry’s press service said.

Kazakhstan’s Vesti.kz news website reported that Ten died of stab wounds after being attacked by would-be car thieves. He was reportedly stabbed in the right thigh, causing severe blood loss.

City police said that he was stabbed by two unidentified attackers who were trying to steal mirrors from his car, RIA Novosti news agency reported. The International Skating Union said in a tweet it was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Denis’ family, friends and fans across the world,” it said. Social media erupted in sorrow and anger at the news of his death amid demands for an investigation.

Ten was of Korean origin and his great-great-grandfather was a Korean-born independence fighter, General Min Keung Ho. He was trained by American coach Frank Carroll following a spell with Russia’s most renowned coach, Tatiana Tarasova.

Tarasova told RIA Novosti news agency in Russia that she had spoken to his mother while he was still alive in hospital.

“What a nightmare! What a tragedy!” she said.

Ten won silver at the World Figure Skating Championships in 2013 and bronze in 2015. He won the 2015 Four Continents title in Seoul.

“I am ethnically Korean and I am virtually skating in my home country,” he said at the time.

At Sochi in 2014, he won bronze in the men’s free skating final, despite skating in two different boots.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Trevor Noah has hit back at criticism from the French Ambassador about his 'Africa won the World Cup' joke
Trevor Noah has hit back at criticism from the French Ambassador about his 'Africa won the World Cup' joke
'England got found out' - Merson questions Euro 2020 credentials after 'missed opportunity'
Peru striker Guerrero cleared to play (for now) despite positive test for 'cocaine'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Spain taxes chased Ronaldo away from Real Madrid, says La Liga president
Spain taxes chased Ronaldo away from Real Madrid, says La Liga president
'I'm not enjoying what I'm doing': Cazorla plays through pain on first run-out in nearly two years
'Maybe it's the first year we don't sell a key player'
MANCHESTER UNITED
GAA refuses permission for Liam Miller tribute match to be hosted at PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh
GAA refuses permission for Liam Miller tribute match to be hosted at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Sanchez granted US entry for Manchester United's pre-season games
'When everyone is fit and ready, I still want to be that first name on the teamsheet'
LIVERPOOL
Klopp forces Henderson to take holiday despite risk to Liverpool's Premier League opener
Klopp forces Henderson to take holiday despite risk to Liverpool's Premier League opener
Charlie Adam warns Liverpool: Shaqiri went missing when the chips were down
Liverpool's Oxlade-Chamberlain likely to miss most of next season with serious knee injury
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool complete signing of Alisson in world-record deal for a goalkeeper
Liverpool complete signing of Alisson in world-record deal for a goalkeeper
Barcelona, Man City and Bayern told 'insane' offers won't land Ajax trio
Man United and Real Madrid rumours no distraction for Lewandowski

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie