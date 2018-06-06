This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
2008 Gold Cup winner Denman 'put to sleep painlessly' aged 18

The Tank’s trainer confirmed the news this morning.

By Steve O'Rourke Wednesday 6 Jun 2018, 9:38 AM
1 hour ago 988 Views 3 Comments
Denman wins the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE 2008 CHELTENHAM Gold Cup winner, Denman, has died at the age of 18.

His trainer Paul Nicholls confirmed the news this morning saying the chaser “had begun to go downhill in the past few days.”

He added that his charge was “put to sleep painlessly.”

Denman won 14 of his 24 starts, including four Grade Ones, but his finest moment came at the 2008 Cheltenham Festival when he beat Kauto Star by seven lengths in one of the great renewals of national hunt racing’s blue riband event.

He would finish second in the next three Gold Cups.

“Denman was known affectionately to punters and racegoers as ‘The Tank’, which I always felt was a fitting description,” said Nicholls.

“He was a magic horse who had a tremendous following because of the wholehearted way he went about his racing.

“He was tough, hardy and willing, wasn’t the easiest to train, and would bite your hand off in his box given half a chance.”

