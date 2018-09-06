This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stand-in manager blown away by Denmark's amateur 'heroes' in Slovakia defeat

A Denmark team made up of lower-league and futsal players held their own for large spells against Slovakia.

By The42 Team Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 10:20 AM
54 minutes ago 1,695 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4221605

JOHN JENSEN DESCRIBED Denmark’s 3-0 loss to Slovakia on Wednesday as the best defeat of his career, hailing his hastily assembled team as “heroes”.

A row over sponsorship and commercial rights between the Danish Football Association (DBU) and players meant Denmark’s established stars were not available for the friendly match in Trnava.

With head coach Age Hareide also involved in the dispute, Jensen was placed in temporary charge of a team comprising players from the Danish lower divisions and futsal sides.

They produced an admirable display against Slovakia, though, who were made to work for their victory, which came courtesy of first-half goals from Adam Nemec and Albert Rusnak and a late own goal from Adam Fogt.

And Jensen, who had met none of the 24 players in his squad before Tuesday, confessed he was stunned at the way they competed.

“We got 24 heroes who were called in about 48 hours ago,” he told a news conference. ”And [they] played in a very low division compared to Slovakia, who have got world-class players.

I’m proud, I’m shocked. These players that were on the pitch, and also these players that didn’t come on the pitch, the friendship and what they did was absolutely amazing and I will never forget this defeat. This is my best defeat in my career.

It is hoped the DBU will reach an agreement with the Spillerforeningen, the Danish footballers’ union, that will see their regular performers return for Sunday’s UEFA Nations League match with Wales.

- Omni

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Coleman on Rice: ‘There’s no reason why he can’t feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Stand-in manager blown away by Denmark's amateur 'heroes' in Slovakia defeat
    Stand-in manager blown away by Denmark's amateur 'heroes' in Slovakia defeat
    'I doubt he'll come, he'll be smaller than a poppy seed': Shaqiri warned of hostile Belgrade reception
    'He needs people who tell him what to do'
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
    Odds stacked against inexperienced Ireland in Nations League opener
    O'Neill admits Danish turmoil could give Wales 'unfair' Nations League advantage
    WALES
    'As he was being taken to hospital he was talking about playing in a plaster cast'
    'As he was being taken to hospital he was talking about playing in a plaster cast'
    Alan Browne adds to Ireland's list of absentees for Wales clash
    Ex-Arsenal midfielder named temporary Denmark boss as futsal players set to line out
    TENNIS
    Djokovic reaches US Open semis but calls for action after 'sweat break' in sauna-like conditions
    Djokovic reaches US Open semis but calls for action after 'sweat break' in sauna-like conditions
    Nadal outlasts Thiem in US Open classic to reach semi-final
    Irish teenager Georgia Drummy into second round of US Open girls' singles

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie