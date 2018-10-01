Heavyweight rivals Wilder and Fury square up during frenetic press conference

DEONTAY WILDER PUSHED Tyson Fury after the heavyweight rivals traded verbal blows during a heated press conference two months before they do battle in Los Angeles.

The undefeated duo exchanged insults before Fury invited the WBC world champion to partake in a “body spar” in London today.

Fury had started out by stating that he is a “challenger for no man” as the “lineal heavyweight champion of the world” and an “elite champion”.

Wilder vowed to produce the most devastating knockout of his career when he faces the Brit at the Staples Center on 1 December.

The two were separated after getting to their feet following Fury’s suggestion that they “have a tickle”, which resulted in Wilder shoving the 30-year-old.

Fury said: “I am no challenger for no man, I am the lineal heavyweight champion of the world. That means I’m the best of the best, the elite champion. So this is two champions colliding, I’m challenging for nothing and nobody.”

😲 THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY 😲@Tyson_Fury wants to feel @BronzeBomber's power, is shoved and the bouncers have to step in between them.



⚠️ Contains strong language#WilderFury pic.twitter.com/vES4CkXK5o — BT Sport Boxing (@BTSportBoxing) October 1, 2018

Asked if he was savouring being back in the limelight after such a long absence before making his return this year, he added: “I’m savouring nothing, the only thing I’m savouring is smashing Deontay Wilder’s teeth in, that’s it.

“The world’s press is here, they are here to see the biggest fight of our generation between two undefeated giants and boy are you going to get a fight, you’re in for a real treat because I’m in the mood for no messing and no running around rings and dancing from nobody.

No 15-stone man, like I said before in New York, there is not a 15-stone man on the planet that can beat Tyson Fury and I will stand and prove what I will do to this idiot.

“I will punch his face right in, not a problem — seven days a week and twice on a Sunday. If we fought 30 times I’d win 30 times, that’s how confident I am of beating Deontay Wilder. No problem.”

A more relaxed Wilder warned Fury that his words will count for nothing when they step into the ring in his homeland.

“When it comes to Tyson Fury, I’m all about devastating knockouts, that’s what I do. There’s no pressure on me to do anything I say I’m going to do, because I know I’m going to do what I’m going to do.” he said.

“He knows he’s going to get knocked out. So he can hoot, he can holla, he can build himself up, he can build the confidence. He’s going to feel pain like he’s never felt before.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!