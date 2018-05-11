  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Derby County a step closer to Premier League football with semi-final first-leg win

Cameron Jerome scored the only goal of the game for the Rams against Fulham.

By AFP Friday 11 May 2018, 9:40 PM
1 hour ago 2,484 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4008391
Image: Richard Sellers
Image: Richard Sellers

CAMERON JEROME PUT Derby in control of their Championship play-off semi-final against Fulham as the striker clinched a 1-0 win in the first leg on Friday.

Jerome struck late in the first half at Pride Park to give Derby a crucial lead to take into the second leg in west London on Monday.

“Thankfully of late it’s been a purple patch for myself and I’ve been able to contribute,” Jerome said.

Hoping to avoid a repeat of their play-off semi-final defeat against Reading last season, Fulham will need to improve their finishing in the return at Craven Cottage if they are to keep their promotion bid alive.

Derby defender Curtis Davies said: “It’s good to have a lead going into the second leg and we’re a clean sheet away from Wembley.

“They’re going to have to come out, hopefully we can get on the break and take a couple of chances and seal the tie.”

Fulham missed out on automatic promotion to the Premier League by just two points after being pipped by Cardiff on the final weekend of the regular season.

The Cottagers finished third in the Championship — 13 points ahead of sixth-placed Derby, who needed to win their last match to book their place in the play-offs.

But the points gap between the clubs wasn’t apparent in the first half as Derby seized control.

The Rams took the lead in the 34th minute when Craig Forsyth’s cross was met by Jerome with a powerful header past Marcus Bettinelli at the far post.

It was Jerome’s fifth goal in four games as the well-travelled forward spearheads Derby’s attempt to return to the top flight for the first time since 2008.

Fulham, last in the Premier League in 2014, have failed to win promotion in all three of their previous play-off appearances.

They nearly drew level nine minutes after the break when Kevin McDonald hit the crossbar from the edge of the area.

Scott Carson beat away Tom Cairney’s drive after 63 minutes as Fulham’s threat grew.

Derby escaped again when Cairney curled wide with four minutes left, but the hosts held on to preserve their lead.

Middlesbrough host Aston Villa in the other semi-final first leg on Saturday.

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Tottenham boss Pochettino will meet with key defender to discuss future>

The improbable 10-goal swing needed to save Swansea and more Premier League talking points>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Letter from Bilbao: Leinster feel a bond in the Basque Country
Letter from Bilbao: Leinster feel a bond in the Basque Country
'I just came over to France for a different experience and a new challenge'
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
FOOTBALL
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Salah: I always wanted to prove Chelsea wrong
'I am not critical of the performance at all... We were positive in the game'
LEINSTER
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
HURLING
3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny
3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny
'It's crazy. Realistically you don't even think about what you're doing'
Explainer: How will the new Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships work in 2018?
LIVERPOOL
Haven't got a ticket for the Champions League final? You could always go to Anfield instead
Haven't got a ticket for the Champions League final? You could always go to Anfield instead
The improbable 10-goal swing needed to save Swansea and more Premier League talking points
Emre Can set to leave Liverpool this summer for Juventus - reports

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie