Dermot Earley steps down from the GPA after less than one year as Chief Executive

DERMOT EARLEY HAS announced his resignation as Chief Executive of the GPA after less than one year in the role.

Earley revealed in a statement that he plans to resume his career in the Defence Forces after taking a leave of absence to pursue his work with the GPA.

He was appointed to the position last February as the successor to Dessie Farrell.

Chairman Seamus Hickey will step in to replace the former Kildare footballer on interim basis while the search for a new CEO commences.

“It has been a difficult decision, but I believe the right one,” Earley explained.

“Despite having enjoyed the past year with the GPA I have come to a view that my career is with the Defence Forces. I am very keen to be as helpful as possible as the GPA works to appoint my successor.”

“I had taken leave of absence from the Defence Forces to take on the GPA role and after almost one year in the job I felt I had a decision to make.

“I want to thank everybody for their support, their counsel and their friendship. My particular wish is that the GPA continues to thrive and that in particular our players develop to their best potential both on and off the field.”

Commenting on Earley’s departure, Hickey added:

“I want to sincerely thank Dermot for all his efforts over the past year. His commitment to the GPA and to our members has been hugely impressive, both during his time as our President and more recently as our CEO.

“We look forward to his continued support long into the future. Having spoken with Dermot in recent weeks I fully understand and respect his decision to return to the Defence Forces and continue with his career there.

“I have agreed to take on the role of Interim CEO in the short term, and we will move now to appoint a successor as quickly as possible.

“Meanwhile we will all work that bit harder to help deliver the quality work of the GPA. On behalf of everyone in the GPA, I want to wish Dermot every success for the future.”

