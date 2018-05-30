'I want to put pressure on Ward': Derrick Williams eyes starting spot after Ireland debut

DERRICK WILLIAMS ONLY made his debut for Ireland against France on Monday, but the left-back already has his eye on a place in Martin O’Neill’s long-term plans in what he hopes is just the beginning of his Ireland career.

The 25-year-old earned his place in the starting team ahead of Greg Cunningham and Enda Stevens at left-back after an impressive season with Blackburn Rovers saw his side promoted back to the Championship in their first season back in League One.

Stephen Ward, although currently injured, is Ireland’s first-choice left-back but Williams has warned the 32-year-old that he wants his spot, and he hopes that an encouraging debut in Paris is just the beginning.

“Yeah, that’s what I want to do. I want to put pressure on Ward. There is a couple of other left backs in the squad as well. I want to make sure Martin think ‘Yeah, I want him to play.’ Hopefully it’s just a start. I’ve got to keep working hard see how it goes,” he said.

Williams faced up against the world’s best and held his own, and the opposing figures of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann were certainly a step up from League One.

“It was unreal. What a feeling. It’s a dream come true really. It’s something you dream of as a kid and it wasn’t a bad place to make your debut.

“I tried to take all in. I tried to worry about my own man just try and enjoy it and do my best as I could. I thought I did okay.

“First half, I could have been better on the ball but second half, I played my way into the game a bit better. Yeah, it’s alright.”

Williams wins a header ahead of Antoine Griezmann in the rain-soaked friendly in Paris. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Williams insisted that he wasn’t nervous before his debut and credited a talk with Martin O’Neill as one of the reasons behind his confidence. After a ‘disappointing’ start, he was satisfied with how he worked into the game and he relishes the bigger challenges ahead.

“No, I was just excited. When Martin said I was starting, there were a bit of nerves then. But I walked out onto the pitch and it was ‘Ah, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I might not get this chance again’.

“I tried to be positive and be confident as much as I could. First half, bit disappointed how I started but I think I worked my way into the game and settled well and made a few tackles. I was happy enough with it.

“The result wasn’t great but personally it’s a dream come true really to make my debut.

“He (Martin O’Neill) read the team out and afterwards he tells you, gives you a little talk and that. You just have to get your head ready.

“A lot of players make their debuts and you’ve just got to step up to the occasion. I think I did that, I didn’t feel too much out-of-place. It was good.

“It’s something to look forward to. To come up against those players, it’s something I want more (of). I just have to keep working hard, try to get more starts, and give Martin and Roy something to think about.

“I think they brought Griezmann onto my side and then Dembele. It was a great experience even to play against those players, just take it all on and just enjoy it,” he said.

Williams’ route to the top has been far from straightforward. He started his career with Aston Villa but left the club in 2013 as a 20-year-old with just a single senior appearance.

Williams in action for Ireland's U19 side in 2011. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The former Irish underage international really cut his teeth with Bristol City for three seasons and now with Blackburn Rovers, he has now played over 170 games across the Championship and League One in just five seasons.

Upon reflection, Williams feels that leaving Aston Villa in search of first-team football in lower divisions has paid off and allowed his career to progress. He views his international call-up and debut as a reward for his hard work.

“Yeah, I didn’t really think about that but a lot of hard work, a lot of background graft, as I said. I left a few clubs to play football, Villa, Bristol – I still had a year or two there – but I just wanted to play football and show people what I could do and capable of doing. So yeah, a bit of a reward and satisfaction that it was the right decision.”