This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 30 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I want to put pressure on Ward': Derrick Williams eyes starting spot after Ireland debut

The Blackburn Rovers man described his debut against France on Monday as ‘a dream come true’ but is hungry for more.

By Gavin Quinn Wednesday 30 May 2018, 10:43 AM
1 hour ago 1,306 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4043840
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DERRICK WILLIAMS ONLY made his debut for Ireland against France on Monday, but the left-back already has his eye on a place in Martin O’Neill’s long-term plans in what he hopes is just the beginning of his Ireland career.

The 25-year-old earned his place in the starting team ahead of Greg Cunningham and Enda Stevens at left-back after an impressive season with Blackburn Rovers saw his side promoted back to the Championship in their first season back in League One.

Stephen Ward, although currently injured, is Ireland’s first-choice left-back but Williams has warned the 32-year-old that he wants his spot, and he hopes that an encouraging debut in Paris is just the beginning.

“Yeah, that’s what I want to do. I want to put pressure on Ward. There is a couple of other left backs in the squad as well. I want to make sure Martin think ‘Yeah, I want him to play.’ Hopefully it’s just a start. I’ve got to keep working hard see how it goes,” he said.

Williams faced up against the world’s best and held his own, and the opposing figures of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann were certainly a step up from League One.

“It was unreal. What a feeling. It’s a dream come true really. It’s something you dream of as a kid and it wasn’t a bad place to make your debut.

“I tried to take all in. I tried to worry about my own man just try and enjoy it and do my best as I could. I thought I did okay.

“First half, I could have been better on the ball but second half, I played my way into the game a bit better. Yeah, it’s alright.”

Derrick Williams and Antoine Griezmann Williams wins a header ahead of Antoine Griezmann in the rain-soaked friendly in Paris. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Williams insisted that he wasn’t nervous before his debut and credited a talk with Martin O’Neill as one of the reasons behind his confidence. After a ‘disappointing’ start, he was satisfied with how he worked into the game and he relishes the bigger challenges ahead.

“No, I was just excited. When Martin said I was starting, there were a bit of nerves then. But I walked out onto the pitch and it was ‘Ah, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I might not get this chance again’.

“I tried to be positive and be confident as much as I could. First half, bit disappointed how I started but I think I worked my way into the game and settled well and made a few tackles. I was happy enough with it.

“The result wasn’t great but personally it’s a dream come true really to make my debut.

“He (Martin O’Neill) read the team out and afterwards he tells you, gives you a little talk and that. You just have to get your head ready.

“A lot of players make their debuts and you’ve just got to step up to the occasion. I think I did that, I didn’t feel too much out-of-place. It was good.

“It’s something to look forward to. To come up against those players, it’s something I want more (of). I just have to keep working hard, try to get more starts, and give Martin and Roy something to think about.

“I think they brought Griezmann onto my side and then Dembele. It was a great experience even to play against those players, just take it all on and just enjoy it,” he said.

Williams’ route to the top has been far from straightforward. He started his career with Aston Villa but left the club in 2013 as a 20-year-old with just a single senior appearance.

Derrick Williams Williams in action for Ireland's U19 side in 2011. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The former Irish underage international really cut his teeth with Bristol City for three seasons and now with Blackburn Rovers, he has now played over 170 games across the Championship and League One in just five seasons.

Upon reflection, Williams feels that leaving Aston Villa in search of first-team football in lower divisions has paid off and allowed his career to progress. He views his international call-up and debut as a reward for his hard work.

“Yeah, I didn’t really think about that but a lot of hard work, a lot of background graft, as I said. I left a few clubs to play football, Villa, Bristol – I still had a year or two there – but I just wanted to play football and show people what I could do and capable of doing. So yeah, a bit of a reward and satisfaction that it was the right decision.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Quinn
gavin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Robert Lewandowski's agent confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski's agent confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich
Northern Ireland held by England's World Cup opponents
Messi warms up for Argentina's World Cup challenge with hat-trick at La Bombonera
IRELAND
Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool
Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool
Young Munster's Hurley among three new caps for Ireland in U20 championship opener
Coleman laments 'sloppy' Irish performance by the Seine
FRANCE
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly
O'Neill: We're a great distance off the French, but the players can learn from this defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I donât think they even realised there was a football match on'
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I don’t think they even realised there was a football match on'
'He can play six, eight and two. This is cool'
How Liverpool will line up with Fabinho and Keita

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie