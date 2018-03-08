An NFL team asked a rookie if he 'liked men' and if his mother 'sells herself'

DERRIUS GUICE IS expected to be one of the first running backs off the board when the NFL Draft takes place next month.

However, the former Louisiana State University star found himself at the end of a bizarre series of questions at the NFL combine — which sees rookie players work out for and interview with NFL teams — in Indianapolis last weekend.

Speaking on SiriusXM, Guice said:

“It was pretty crazy.

“Some people are really trying to get in your head and test your reaction. I go in one room, and a team will ask me do I like men, just to see my reaction.

“I go in another room, they’ll try to bring up one of my family members or something and tell me, ‘Hey, I heard your mom sells herself. How do you feel about that?’”

The NFL has reprimanded teams for following this line of questioning before.

In 2016, the Atlanta Falcons were told it was “disappointing and clearly inappropriate” to ask Eli Apple if he liked men while the Miami Dolphins were forced to apologise in 2010 for asking Dez Bryant if his mother was a prostitute.

