  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

An NFL team asked a rookie if he 'liked men' and if his mother 'sells herself'

Derrius Guice faced the questions at the NFL combine last weekend.

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 3:42 PM
38 minutes ago 1,242 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3892644
Derrius Guice during the NFL combine last weekend.
Image: Getty Images
Derrius Guice during the NFL combine last weekend.
Derrius Guice during the NFL combine last weekend.
Image: Getty Images

DERRIUS GUICE IS expected to be one of the first running backs off the board when the NFL Draft takes place next month.

However, the former Louisiana State University star found himself at the end of a bizarre series of questions at the NFL combine — which sees rookie players work out for and interview with NFL teams — in Indianapolis last weekend.

Speaking on SiriusXM, Guice said:

“It was pretty crazy.

“Some people are really trying to get in your head and test your reaction. I go in one room, and a team will ask me do I like men, just to see my reaction.

“I go in another room, they’ll try to bring up one of my family members or something and tell me, ‘Hey, I heard your mom sells herself. How do you feel about that?’”

The NFL has reprimanded teams for following this line of questioning before.

In 2016, the Atlanta Falcons were told it was “disappointing and clearly inappropriate” to ask Eli Apple if he liked men while the Miami Dolphins were forced to apologise in 2010 for asking Dez Bryant if his mother was a prostitute.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
FOOTBALL
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
Son: 'Spurs deserved to go through'
Chiellini: It's the history of Tottenham to miss out
IRELAND
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
SCOTLAND
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
LIVERPOOL
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
Klopp targets more after Liverpool end long wait for last eight
Liverpool comfortably secure Champions League quarter-final spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie