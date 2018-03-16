  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rejuvenated Candystripes produce another five star performance at the Brandywell

For the second game in succession at the new Brandywell, Derry City scored five goals to sink Bray who are without a win.

By Simon Collins Friday 16 Mar 2018, 10:08 PM
34 minutes ago 688 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3909237
Rory Patterson celebrates scoring for Derry.
Image: Presseye/Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Rory Patterson celebrates scoring for Derry.
Rory Patterson celebrates scoring for Derry.
Image: Presseye/Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Derry City 5

Bray Wanderers 0

Simon Collins reports from the Brandywell

TEN-MAN DERRY City produced a five star performance to see off struggling Bray Wanderers as Kenny Shiels enjoyed a week of home comforts at the new Brandywell Stadium.

The Candystripes have netted 10 goals in two games since returning to the club’s traditional base on the Lone Moor Road.

It’s been the perfect response to last weekend’s 6-1 drubbing against Shamrock Rovers as they recorded a third win of the season against a Bray side who have yet to record a win this season.

Rory Patterson’s deflected shot gave the home side the lead on 15 minutes while Ronan Hale missed a sitter from two yards in a comfortable first half for City.

Nicky Low was handed his marching orders on 55 minutes for a reckless challenge on Darragh Noone.

But the sending off simply kicked Derry into gear as the goals began to flood in. Bray capitulated after Ronan Curtis’ deft lob found the net on 59 minutes for his fourth goal of the season.

Aaron McEneff netted his second goal in five days from the penalty spot before Ronan Hale continued his goalscoring heroics with his fifth goal in three games.

Bray defender, Sean Heaney did add a consolation goal when he headed in from a corner.
However, new signing, David Hopkirk then scored two minutes after coming off the bench on his debut to complete the rout.

Kenny Shiels unsurprisingly kept faith with the side which defeated Limerick 5-0 while new signings, Gavin Peers and David Hopkirk made the bench for the first time after recovering from injuries.

The first shot on target arrived on 13 minutes when Derry defender, Jack Doyle delivered long towards the back post and Ronan Hale’s well struck volley was safely gathered by Aaron Dillon.

And two minutes later the home side took the lead as Nicky Low’s shot from the edge of the area took a wicked deflection off Patterson to send the keeper the wrong way.

The Candy Stripes really should’ve doubled their lead on 17 minutes as Ronan Curtis’ shot was parried into the path of Ronan Hale by Dillon but the striker somehow directed his shot wide of the post from two yards.

Bray keeper, Dillon produced a terrific save at full stretch to push Aaron McEneff’s swerving drive from distance away from danger.

Curtis intercepted a careless pass by Hugh Douglas deep in the Bray half and the striker raced towards goal, cut inside on his right foot but his shot was tipped over the bar by Dillon.

It was a comfortable first 45 minutes for Derry but they could so easily have went in at the interval with the three goal cushion.

Ten minutes after the break Bray broke quickly and Low brought Noone to ground with a high tackle which referee, Damien MacGraith deemed worthy of a straight red card.

When the resultant free-kick broke down, McEneff set Ronan Hale through on goal but his shot was beaten away by Dillon.

Derry added a second just short of the hour mark when Conor McDermott sent Curtis clear and he lobbed the advancing Bray keeper with a deft touch from the edge of the box.

And four minutes later, substitute, Ben Doherty was brought crashing down inside the Bray box by Douglas and the referee pointed to the spot.

Up stepped McEneff who dinked his spotkick cheekily down the middle of the goal to add Derry’s third of the night.

Bray totally capitulated after that goal and Ronan Hale added a fifth when he broke clear before rifling in his fifth in three games with a terrific finish into the corner.

Bray pulled one back with 10 minutes to go when Heaney headed Kevin Lynch’s corner into the net.

Hopkirk was introduced from the bench for his debut and within two minutes he found the net as he slotted in Doherty’s low cross to complete a memorable night for the home lot.

DERRY CITY: Doherty; McDermott, Cole, Toal, Doyle; Hale, Low, R Hale (Hopkirk 86), Curtis; McEneff, Patterson (Doherty 60)

BRAY WANDERERS: Dillon; McKenna, Douglas, Heaney, Lynch; Coughlan (Kelly 78), O’Conor, Sullivan, Galvin (J. Kelly 71); Noone, Greene (Pender 87);

Referee: Damien MacGraith

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Local heroes like Maguire can be the Messi or Ronaldo to a generation of Irish youngsters

Ex-Ireland international Healy appointed head of Cork City’s new academy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Simon Collins

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
'We're under no illusion of what it means to the country, our families and where we’re from'
'It's hugely frustrating, he's already passed the number of tries that I've scored!'
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'I won't run away or cry': Mourinho launches 12-minute defence of his Man United record
'I won't run away or cry': Mourinho launches 12-minute defence of his Man United record
Klopp: I don't mind facing City in Champions League
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset
IRELAND
Ireland have no answer to reigning champions as Six Nations campaign ends with third defeat
Ireland have no answer to reigning champions as Six Nations campaign ends with third defeat
'He's apologised and Eddie's been Eddie... there's been no change in his demeanour'
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
Bayern have contacted Pochettino, claims former player
Arsenal set for Russia trip in Europa League last 8

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie