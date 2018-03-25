Derry relegated to Division 4 just four years after reaching Division 1 final

RORY GALLAGHER’S FERMANAGH are going up to Division 2 after Seamus Quigley’s last-ditch winner helped them to a narrow 1-10 to 1-9 win over Longford.

Denis Connerton’s Longford only needed a draw in Pearse Park to go up but they fell just short after a tight game.

Quigley slotted over a pressure free in the final minute of injury-time to secure the points.

Seamus Quigley has nailed it. We have won it! Longford 1-9 v Fermanagh 1-10. This is scenes! Division 2 in 2019 here we come!! — Fermanagh GAA (@FermanaghGAA) March 25, 2018 Source: Fermanagh GAA /Twitter

The big news from Division 3 was Derry’s relegation following their 3-11 to 2-12 loss to Sligo in Markievicz Park. Goals from Liam Gaughan, Kevin McDonnell and Patrick O’Connor sealed the win for Sligo.

That result, combined with Offaly’s 1-20 to 1-14 win over neighbours Westmeath, meant the Oak Leafers were consigned to relegation to Division 4. It comes just four years after they contested the Division 1 final against Dublin, and 25 years after their last All-Ireland victory back in 1993.

Peter Cunningham’s goal helped the Faithful to the six-point win over the Lake County, who lost their discipline and finished with just 12 men.

Offaly manager Stephen Wallace says they've won in the dragon's lair and insists today has shown they don't play overly defensive football — Midlands103Sport (@MidlandsSport) March 25, 2018 Source: Midlands103Sport /Twitter

Finally, Armagh, who already secured their place in the league final, surprisingly lost to the already relegated Wexford by 0-12 to 1-8.

Andrew Murnin hit the net for Kieran McGeeney’s side late on but the Model County deservedly picked up their first league points of the campaign.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!