Sunday 25 March, 2018
Derry relegated to Division 4 just four years after reaching Division 1 final

Fermanagh secured promotion to Division 2, while Offaly and Sligo survived in Division 3.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 6:05 PM
Image: Presseye/Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Image: Presseye/Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

RORY GALLAGHER’S FERMANAGH are going up to Division 2 after Seamus Quigley’s last-ditch winner helped them to a narrow 1-10 to 1-9 win over Longford.

Denis Connerton’s Longford only needed a draw in Pearse Park to go up but they fell just short after a tight game.

Quigley slotted over a pressure free in the final minute of injury-time to secure the points.

The big news from Division 3 was Derry’s relegation following their 3-11 to 2-12 loss to Sligo in Markievicz Park. Goals from Liam Gaughan, Kevin McDonnell and Patrick O’Connor sealed the win for Sligo.

That result, combined with Offaly’s 1-20 to 1-14 win over neighbours Westmeath, meant the Oak Leafers were consigned to relegation to Division 4. It comes just four years after they contested the Division 1 final against Dublin, and 25 years after their last All-Ireland victory back in 1993.

Peter Cunningham’s goal helped the Faithful to the six-point win over the Lake County, who lost their discipline and finished with just 12 men.

Finally, Armagh, who already secured their place in the league final, surprisingly lost to the already relegated Wexford by 0-12 to 1-8.

Andrew Murnin hit the net for Kieran McGeeney’s side late on but the Model County deservedly picked up their first league points of the campaign.

