This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 1 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sligo pick up big win on the road against disappointing Candystripes

Derry have to make the trip to Cork on Monday.

By Simon Collins Friday 1 Jun 2018, 10:17 PM
27 minutes ago 342 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4048516
Gerard Lyttle: good night's work.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Gerard Lyttle: good night's work.
Gerard Lyttle: good night's work.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Derry City 0

Sligo Rovers 2

SLIGO ROVERS CLINCHED a morale boosting win over north-west rivals Derry City at the Brandywell – a first win in six league matches to ease any relegation concerns.

The build-up to the match was dominated by Portsmouth-bound, Ronan Curtis who played his last match at Brandywell Stadium before departing for Fratton Park next week but there was no fond farewell as the home side were second best on the night as they slumped to a fourth defeat in five league fixtures ahead of a tough trip to Turner’s Cross on Monday.

David Cawley had put the visitors ahead on 11 minutes when he raced onto Rhy McCabe’s ball over the top, rounded Gerard Doherty and slotted into the empty net.

And Lewis Morrison doubled Sligo’s lead three minutes after the break with a clinical finish – his first senior strike.

It was a cagey opening to the game and the first shot arrived on seven minutes when Ronan Hale picked up the loose ball on the edge of the Sligo penalty area and tried his luck on the volley, but it sailed harmlessly over.

Rory Hale spread the play wide on the right to McDermott who fired his first time shot narrowly wide of the far post with Sligo keeper, Mitchell Beeny scrambling across his goalmouth on eight minutes.

However, it was the visitors hit the front on 11 minutes following Rhys McCabe’s sublime ball over the top of the Derry defence which sent Cawley clean through. And the midfielder showed great composure to side-step Gerard Doherty and slot into the empty net from seven yards.

Sligo boss, Gerard Lyttle was forced into a change when Garry Boylan was stretchered off with an ankle injury and he was replaced by Rafa Cretaro who slotted in at right back.

The Bit O’Red were gifted a free shot on goal on 26 minutes when Lewis Morrison drifted past Peers inside the Derry 18-yard box, cut inside on his right foot before blasting over the bar.

Ronan Hale almost capitalised from a long punt upfield on 34 minutes as Ben Doherty flicked the ball into his path but the Birmingham City loanee failed to get a clean connection and his shot was parried clear by Beeney.

Sligo finished the half strongly and ex-City defender, Seamus Sharkey headed narrowly over from McCabe’s cross.

Ronan Hale was sent clear in the final minute of the half but he cut inside on his right foot and his shot was comfortably saved by Beeney.

Derry made a bright start to the second half and from a corner kick Peers’ header was flicked over the bar.

However, Sligo doubled their advantage three minutes after the restart when McAleer’s cross found Morrison who clinically found the net from six yards for his first senior goal.

Adam Wixted drifted past three Derry defenders but Doherty made himself big to save at close quarters before gathering the ball at the second attempt.

Doherty came close with a blistering strike from 25 yards which was deflected behind as Derry attempted to get back in the game.

Substitute, Greg Moorhouse almost added a third in stoppage time after a quick counter attack but sent his shot across the face of the goal and wide of the far post.

DERRY CITY: G. Doherty; C. McDermott (J. McDonagh 64), D. Cole, G. Peers, J. Doyle (E. Toal 81); R. Hale, N. Low, Rory Hale (C. Farren 68), B. Doherty; A. McEneff; R. Curtis; Subs Not Used – E. Grimes, N. Logue, J. McIntrye, A. Delap.

SLIGO ROVERS: M. Beeney; G. Boylan (R. Cretaro 17), K. McFadden, S. Sharkey, P. McClean; C. McAleer, R. McCabe, D. Cawley, A. Wixted; A. Roy ( G. Moorhouse 62), L. Morrison ( E. Pincelli 69); Subs Not Used – E. McGinty, L. Kerrigan, N Morahan, D. Collins.

Referee – Damien MacGraith.

Read our League of Ireland legends series here>

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Simon Collins

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FRANCE
Trump's 'illegal', 'unacceptable' steel and aluminium tariffs will kick in today, and US allies are not happy
Trump's 'illegal', 'unacceptable' steel and aluminium tariffs will kick in today, and US allies are not happy
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship
FOOTBALL
Colombian footballer killed and team-mate injured in Cali gun attack
Colombian footballer killed and team-mate injured in Cali gun attack
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'My father doesn't make decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides'
IRELAND
'He's been coaching for two years in our environment': Schmidt excited to bring Payne's influence to Oz
'He's been coaching for two years in our environment': Schmidt excited to bring Payne's influence to Oz
'It's still quite raw at the moment but I'm happy that I made the right decision'
Stander hopes Carbery's grace under pressure can push Munster to final step
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rafa Benitez's Newcastle to play in Dublin next month while Burnley set up Turner's Cross return
Rafa Benitez's Newcastle to play in Dublin next month while Burnley set up Turner's Cross return
5 contenders to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss
Wolves star Doherty honing in on Ireland starting berth after Premier League promotion

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie