This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 30 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

He can't make Man Utd win on his own – France boss defends Pogba

Didier Deschamps has heaped praise on World Cup winner Paul Pogba amid his struggles at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 10:31 AM
2 hours ago 1,882 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4261459
Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba.
Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba.
Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba.

DIDIER DESCHAMPS HAS insisted that Paul Pogba cannot win games for Manchester United on his own as the France head coach defended the star midfielder and his leadership qualities.

Pogba helped France to World Cup glory in Russia but he has struggled to replicate that form at United in the Premier League amid a tense relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho stripped Pogba — who was substituted in yesterday’s shock defeat to West Ham — of his vice-captaincy responsibilities, while the pair were involved in a training-ground confrontation on Wednesday.

Asked about Pogba’s performances for France compared to his displays at United, Deschamps said: “For Paul it depends not only on him but also the team he is in, the collective way of playing. It is not a case of one player who makes the team win.”

Deschamps added: “There are a few things people ought to know. First of all there is an image of Paul that doesn’t correspond to who he is. Maybe it is because he is a bit eccentric, a bit demonstrative.

“He has been with me since 2013 — that is five years now — and the way he functions is not about him for himself, it is him as part of the group. That is really important. His image in the media makes everything quite complicated. The amount of the transfer to Manchester United is ridiculous… it wasn’t easy to manage.

“During this World Cup he managed to get a normal image back. The fact he talks, it liberates him a bit, but the most important thing is that Paul came to this World Cup with a very precise idea: he wanted to prepare himself to be world champion. That is what he had in his mind.”

Deschamps also praised Pogba and his leadership within the France squad, saying: “He has taken many things upon himself. He has been a leader. Each time he had to talk and express himself it was always very positive. It’s the words he uses and the atmosphere and feeling that comes across.

“He is not the only one but he is one of the leaders who took it upon himself because the group needed it. On the pitch he did what needed to be done as well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    He can't make Man Utd win on his own â France boss defends Pogba
    He can't make Man Utd win on his own – France boss defends Pogba
    'It was not Mo's best game': Klopp defends Salah substitution after Chelsea draw
    Real Madrid drop points again as Courtois stars in Madrid derby
    LEINSTER
    'Now we've the yardstick of what makes a champion side,' says Friend after loss to Leinster
    'Now we've the yardstick of what makes a champion side,' says Friend after loss to Leinster
    'No issues at all': Van der Flier unscathed after horror stamp and 20 tackles
    Leinster flex their muscles in enthralling battle with Connacht
    TIGER WOODS
    Tiger Woods 'emotionally tired', says Furyk
    Tiger Woods 'emotionally tired', says Furyk
    'Pretty pissed off' - Tiger Woods frustrated with Ryder Cup display following three defeats
    Molinari faces Woods again in foursome matches as afternoon session gets underway
    MUNSTER
    Van Graan pleased with Munster's response ahead of Leinster clash
    Van Graan pleased with Munster's response ahead of Leinster clash
    'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'
    'I genuinely thought we would come down here and give a good account of ourselves'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie