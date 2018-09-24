This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
World Cup-winning boss Deschamps beats Zidane to Fifa's best coach award

Croatia’s Zlatko Dalic was also in the running at Monday’s Fifa Best Awards in London.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Sep 2018, 8:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,206 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4252244
Deschamps guided France to World Cup glory in Russia.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Deschamps guided France to World Cup glory in Russia.
Deschamps guided France to World Cup glory in Russia.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

DIDIER DESCHAMPS HAS won the Fifa Best Men’s Coach award after leading France to World Cup glory.

Deschamps was included on a three-man shortlist and saw off competition from former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and the coach of beaten World Cup finalists Croatia, Zlatko Dalic.

Deschamps was criticised in the build-up to Russia 2018 for his perceived negative tactics, but after a sluggish group stage he guided his team to victories over Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium in the knockout stages before beating Croatia 4-2 in a dramatic final.

He inherits the award from 2017 winner Zidane, who left Madrid after guiding them to a third consecutive Champions League in May.

