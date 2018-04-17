  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Desiree Linden waited for a racer to use the loo during the Boston marathon and still won by 4 minutes

She is the first American woman to win the race in 33 years.

By Business Insider Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 10:45 AM
12 minutes ago 429 Views 1 Comment
Desiree Linden crosses the finish line.
Image: Elise Amendola/PA Images
Desiree Linden crosses the finish line.
Desiree Linden crosses the finish line.
Image: Elise Amendola/PA Images

DESIREE LINDEN MADE the best of bad conditions on Monday to become the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon since 1985.

While her time two hours, 39 minutes and 54 seconds was the slowest winning time since 1978, that only spoke to the difficult conditions runners faced through the 26.2 mile course, battered by a tough wind and cold rain that kept the pace relatively slow.

Linden’s run was a memorable one not only for her triumph over the conditions, but also for her sportsmanship displayed on the course.

Almost an hour into the race, fellow American runner Shalane Flanagan took a quick detour to use one of the restrooms set up just off the course.

Rather than racing on with the group, Linden chose to hang back with Flanagan and help her make up the lost time and rejoin the main pack.

It was a display of sportsmanship that impressed many watching the race.

The race was undoubtedly one that Linden will never forget. Having come in second place in 2011, just two seconds behind winner Caroline Kilel, taking home the top prize in 2018 came with an extra bit of relief.

While the weather didn’t do the racers any favours in their efforts, Linden didn’t seem to mind the intervention from Mother Nature.

“It’s supposed to be hard,” she told reporters after the race. “It’s good to get it done.”

You can watch the final stretch of Linden’s winning race below.

Source: CBS Boston/YouTube

- Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider

Business Insider
