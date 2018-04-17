Desiree Linden waited for a racer to use the loo during the Boston marathon and still won by 4 minutes

DESIREE LINDEN MADE the best of bad conditions on Monday to become the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon since 1985.

While her time two hours, 39 minutes and 54 seconds was the slowest winning time since 1978, that only spoke to the difficult conditions runners faced through the 26.2 mile course, battered by a tough wind and cold rain that kept the pace relatively slow.

Linden’s run was a memorable one not only for her triumph over the conditions, but also for her sportsmanship displayed on the course.

Almost an hour into the race, fellow American runner Shalane Flanagan took a quick detour to use one of the restrooms set up just off the course.

Rather than racing on with the group, Linden chose to hang back with Flanagan and help her make up the lost time and rejoin the main pack.

It was a display of sportsmanship that impressed many watching the race.

Actions and behaviors show people who you are. Much respect for @des_linden in waiting and helping Shalane get back up to the pack. To me, this shows that they are in it to get an American to win, regardless of which on it is. — Steve Magness (@stevemagness) April 16, 2018 Source: Steve Magness /Twitter

The race was undoubtedly one that Linden will never forget. Having come in second place in 2011, just two seconds behind winner Caroline Kilel, taking home the top prize in 2018 came with an extra bit of relief.

While the weather didn’t do the racers any favours in their efforts, Linden didn’t seem to mind the intervention from Mother Nature.

“It’s supposed to be hard,” she told reporters after the race. “It’s good to get it done.”

You can watch the final stretch of Linden’s winning race below.

