Source: Emily Harney/INPHO

DUBLIN STAR DIARMUID Connolly is back playing Gaelic football — but in Boston.

The St Vincent’s dual player is lining out with the Donegal Boston club this summer, and played his first game for the side against Connemara Gaels today.

Donegal Boston ran out 4-13 to 1-8 winners, and according to the club’s Facebook page, Connolly chipped in with 3-8.

Standard.

