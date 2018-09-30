Diarmuid Connolly completes return as Dublin star comes off the bench for St Vincent's

Connolly pictured in action for the Marino club on Sunday afternoon at Parnell Park.

DIARMUID CONNOLLY MADE his return to senior club football on Sunday afternoon, coming off the bench during St Vincent’s emphatic Dublin Senior Club Football Championship quarter-final win against Castleknock.

Connolly was named on the bench for the final eight clash at Parnell Park and made his entrance to replace Eamonn Fennell in the 54th minute.

The 31-year-old was not involved as Dublin recorded their fourth consecutive All-Ireland title earlier this month against Tyrone.

The forward has not played club football for St Vincent’s since last November and last lined out for Dublin in February during a National Football League meeting with Mayo in Castlebar.

Connolly spent last summer in the United States, where he won a championship title with Donegal club Boston GAA.

