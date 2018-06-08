This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Diddy no longer interested in NFL ownership

Sean Combs expressed interest in owning the Panthers earlier this year, but now says the league’s stance on anthem protests has ended desire to own a team.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Jun 2018, 6:10 PM
39 minutes ago 659 Views 4 Comments
SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS says he is no longer interested in NFL ownership.

Diddy was in the running to obtain ownership of the Carolina Panthers earlier this year, making his interest public, before David Tepper bought the franchise for roughly $2.2 (€1.87) billion .

However, he says he is no longer interested in owning an NFL team after the league passed a new rule last month regarding the national anthem, which sees players fined if they choose to kneel on the field.

This follows months of controversy surrounding high-profile stars taking a knee during the anthem in protest at social inequality.

“I was one of the two last bids for the Panthers,” Diddy told BigBoyTV.

Man, I really wanted to go in there and be a part of the NFL and try to be a positive change. This last move, though, I don’t even want to own an NFL team no more.”

Diddy added: “I don’t want to be associated with telling grown-ass men what they can do and cannot do.

“I’m just at a point where my feelings are hurt because I’m such an NFL fan. I hope they do what they have to do to fix it.

“And I hope that they re-engage my dream to want to do that, because, if not, I don’t want to be associated, to be around a table that does that to people at all.”

The 48-year-old rapper said that he would support those who continue to protest and incur fines.

Dan Martin back to winning ways with thrilling Dauphine effort

The42 Team

