RTÉ pundit brands Man United draw 'dreadful, anti-football, an embarrassing performance'

MANCHESTER UNITED PLAYED out a drab 0-0 draw away to Sevilla in tonight’s Champions League last-16 first leg.

While Jose Mourinho will be content with the stalemate ahead of the return tie, the Red Devils were far from their best and needed goalkeeper David de Gea to pull off a couple of spectacular saves.

RTÉ aired the game live, and the panel of Did Hamann, Damien Duff and Liam Brady was scathing of the away team’s display, given their wealth of resources.

“It was a good Sevilla performance,” said ex-German international Hamann. “They did everything but score, De Gea came to the rescue a few times.

“From Man United’s point of view, it was dreadful, anti-football in a way. For a club the size of United and the money they’ve spent in recent years, I think it was an embarrassing performance. ”

'Dreadful, anti-football... an embarrassing performance' - strong words from Didi Hamann on Manchester United #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/9hBLiAg6CF — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 21, 2018

Irish football legend Duff added: “I think Jose will be happy with the scoreline and the result, but as a fan and watching Man United in general, not just tonight, this season and last season, you just can’t be happy with the performance.

I think Man United, being biased, are the biggest club in the world. The biggest clubs in the world now, like [Bayern] Munich, Man City, Barcelona… they’d go there and dominate Sevilla.

“For me, for large period tonight, Sevilla dominated them. They probed, they kept the ball well, they’re a nice football team but they lack that real quality and cutting edge.

“It’s a disappointing performance but that’s a common theme at the minute for Man United.