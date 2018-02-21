  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
RTÉ pundit brands Man United draw 'dreadful, anti-football, an embarrassing performance'

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann was not one bit impressed by what he witnessed this evening.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 10:46 PM
3 hours ago 5,120 Views 20 Comments
MANCHESTER UNITED PLAYED out a drab 0-0 draw away to Sevilla in tonight’s Champions League last-16 first leg.

While Jose Mourinho will be content with the stalemate ahead of the return tie, the Red Devils were far from their best and needed goalkeeper David de Gea to pull off a couple of spectacular saves.

RTÉ aired the game live, and the panel of Did Hamann, Damien Duff and Liam Brady was scathing of the away team’s display, given their wealth of resources.

“It was a good Sevilla performance,” said ex-German international Hamann. “They did everything but score, De Gea came to the rescue a few times.

“From Man United’s point of view, it was dreadful, anti-football in a way. For a club the size of United and the money they’ve spent in recent years, I think it was an embarrassing performance. ”

Irish football legend Duff added: “I think Jose will be happy with the scoreline and the result, but as a fan and watching Man United in general, not just tonight, this season and last season, you just can’t be happy with the performance.

I think Man United, being biased, are the biggest club in the world. The biggest clubs in the world now, like [Bayern] Munich, Man City, Barcelona… they’d go there and dominate Sevilla.

“For me, for large period tonight, Sevilla dominated them. They probed, they kept the ball well, they’re a nice football team but they lack that real quality and cutting edge.

“It’s a disappointing performance but that’s a common theme at the minute for Man United.


De Gea brilliance helps Man United escape Sevilla with a draw

Stunning Fred free-kick sees Shakhtar stage second-half comeback against Roma

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

