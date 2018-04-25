  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Diego Costa deemed fit to terrorise Arsenal once again

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has confirmed the Spain international is available for Thursday’s Europa League semi-final.

By AFP Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 10:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,504 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3978947
Costa training at the Emirates Stadium today.
Image: Adam Davy
Costa training at the Emirates Stadium today.
Costa training at the Emirates Stadium today.
Image: Adam Davy

ATLETICO MADRID COACH Diego Simeone confirmed Diego Costa will be fit to resume his rivalry with Arsenal in a Europa League semi-final, first leg on Thursday of huge significance for the English side.

Arsenal are hoping to bid farewell to outgoing manager Arsene Wenger after 22 years in charge by winning the Frenchman’s first European trophy, and securing qualification for next season’s Champions League in the process.

However, the formidable sight of Simeone’s side stands in their way.

Since the Argentine took charge in 2011, Atletico have reached five European semi-finals in seven seasons, winning the Europa League in 2012 and reaching the Champions League final in 2014 and 2016.

Costa was a constant thorn in Arsenal’s side during three years at Chelsea, scoring three times and losing just once in six meetings with the Gunners.

But he has been sidelined since picking up a hamstring strain in Atletico’s quarter-final, second leg at Sporting Lisbon.

“We will try to evaluate all the factors. We will speak among the doctors, himself and I to decide what the team needs most,” said Simeone on whether Costa will start or kept in reserve from the bench.

“Yesterday he trained well and we will do what we deem to be right.

In Spain and England there are many teams that have suffered because of his characteristics not just Arsenal.”

In contrast to Arsenal, Atletico are already assured their place in next season’s Champions League as they sit second, ahead of Real Madrid, in La Liga.

However, despite punching above their weight against the might of Barcelona and Real Madrid under Simeone, Atletico haven’t won a trophy since 2014.

Winning the Europa League in Simeone’s first season in charge in 2012 set the platform to win La Liga two years later, and he hopes recreating that winning feeling will spark another era of success.

“Being a champion is different and the best teams in the world get stronger because of it,” he added.

“It gave us the conviction and certainty that we were on the right road. Then the other titles came: Copa del Rey, La Liga, Spanish and European Super Cups, the two lost (Champions League) finals.

Now it has been a while since we won a trophy, but we keep trying.”

Wenger also enjoyed great success in his first decade in charge of Arsenal, winning three Premier League titles.

However, despite growing frustration from Arsenal fans over their inability to compete for the Premier League or Champions League in recent seasons, Simeone was glowing in his praise for Wenger’s durability.

“I have admiration for a great professional. To be able stay so long at such a big club he had to reinvent himself.

“I still think of myself as a young coach. I try to observe, learn and admire (his work). Coaches are always open (to criticism) and the place he has held in world football is marvellous.”

– © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

James Rodriguez faces his parent club as Madrid bench Benzema and Bale

Real Madrid recover from early setback to put themselves on course for Champions League final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
FOOTBALL
Chelsea keeper Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
Chelsea keeper Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
Bayern Munich star was 'a little depressed' after leaving Real on loan
Former France manager who led three African nations to the World Cup dies
LEINSTER
The reality is that the IRFU can't force Carbery, Byrne or anyone to move
The reality is that the IRFU can't force Carbery, Byrne or anyone to move
Leinster great Isa Nacewa to retire from rugby this summer
Sexton braced for 'special and tough' clash with former club Racing in Champions Cup final
LIVERPOOL
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
'They constantly went for the long ball, from any area of the pitch'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes
Wenger reveals timing of Arsenal departure 'was not really my decision'
As it stands: Plenty of Irish interest as the race to the Premier League reaches its climax

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie