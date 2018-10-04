Dillane ready to meet backlash from 'pumped' Ulster

IRELAND AND CONNACHT lock Ultan Dillane is wary of a backlash tomorrow when they take on Dan McFarland’s Ulster.

McFarland played a key role in Dillane’s development as an international player, working with him for several seasons when the former prop was forwards coach with Connacht.

“He was brilliant here, his attention to detail is something else and we will have to be ready for what they will bring,” said Dillane.

“He always had good coach qualities so it was no surprise he became a head coach.

“As a forward pack they will look be to be more dominant than in recent seasons.

“Dan has had a good influence on every squad he has been in and we will know at the set-piece, the lineout, he will have his touches on what he will bring to that,” he said.

The 24-year old said that Ulster will be gunning for a response after their record 64-7 drubbing away to Munster last weekend, but he stressed they too were determined to bounce back after a home loss to Leinster.

They will definitely be pumped after the weekend they have had but no game is an easy game this season.”

Connacht have not won at the Ravenhill venue since 1960 and Dillane, who has chalked up 64 appearances for the province since making his debut four seasons ago, can’t recall how many times he has come away defeated from there.

“It’s not an easy one, always a tough team to play at home for us but we are definitely looking forward to it because we have a great squad this season and can achieve great things and hopefully this is the start of it.

“The Ulster away game, even in our successful seasons, is one we have struggled with so we know we are going to have to be at our best,” he added.

Dillane won his 11th cap against Fiji last November — it was only his second Irish start — and while he was in the squad for the Six Nations he didn’t see game-time.

He missed out on the tour to Australia but with four games this autumn he is hopeful of adding to his Irish appearances.

“It’s there (Ireland in the November internationals) but it’s not our focus when we are playing for our provincial team. You got to play for your team first and you can’t have your head on other ideas, so hopefully you earn your way through good performances,” he added.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!