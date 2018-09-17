This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dimitri Payet fired home this stunning volley last night as Marseille jumped to second in Ligue 1

A 4-0 win for the home side and a cracking strike from the ex-West Ham player.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Sep 2018, 10:02 AM
1 hour ago 1,458 Views 1 Comment
DIMITRI PAYET SCORED a stunning goal as Marseille thrashed Guingamp 4-0 at the Stade Velodrome last night to move second in the Ligue 1 table.

Marseille v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Europa League - Final - Parc Olympique Lyonnais Cracking goal by Dimitri Payet yesterday (file photo). Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Payet’s former club West Ham claimed their first victory of the Premier League season yesterday afternoon and the French player made his mark for his current side last night.

After Florian Thauvin had opened the scoring early in the second half, Payet met a dipping ball 30 yards from goal with a magnificent side-footed volley which flew into the net off the crossbar.

Winger Thauvin added another spectacular goal late on, and Payet teed up Kostas Mitroglou to finish off a blistering second-half display.

Rudi Garcia’s Marseille took second place from Lille in the table on goal difference, but remain five points adrift of reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, who brushed aside Saint-Etienne 4-0 on Friday.

“Getting two straight wins has given us second place, so it’s easy to get there, but it’s more difficult to stay there,” said Marseille coach Garcia.

The best chance for the home team in a disjointed first-half performance fell to Thauvin, but his shot was blocked after a jinking run had created space inside the box.

Garcia sent on Maxime Lopez at half-time to replace Lucas Ocampos, and his side almost took the lead in the 50th minute when Greek striker Mitroglou somehow sent a diving header onto the post from barely a yard out.

“He (Lopez) brought his technical skills and quality on the ball,” added Garcia. “Everyone was very, very average in the first period, and everyone was much better in the second.”

OM were posing a far greater threat in the second period, and Thauvin looped a 57th-minute header over Guingamp goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson to score with the first shot on target of the match.

Marseille wrapped up the points against a toothless Guingamp 17 minutes from time, as former West Ham star Payet produced an early goal-of-the-season contender.

Thauvin did his best to match Payet, as he showed great control before cutting inside and curling a wonderful strike into the far top corner from the edge of the area.

The 25-year-old, who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season, has now netted five times in as many appearances this term.

Payet turned provider in the 83rd minute, rolling the ball perfectly into the path of Mitroglou, who had time to take a touch and slot in to complete the rout.

Guingamp remain rooted to the foot of the table, having lost all five of their matches so far in the campaign.

- Additional reporting by AFP

The42 Team
