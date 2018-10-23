This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Dingle official hit with proposed 8-week ban after mass brawl marred Sunday's Kerry county semi-final

The match on Austin Stack Park saw Dingle defeat East Kerry.

By Murt Murphy Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 4:44 PM
Dingle and East Kerry players clashed in Sunday's county semi-final.
Image: Twitter - @Kevin_McGinty
Dingle and East Kerry players clashed in Sunday's county semi-final.
Image: Twitter - @Kevin_McGinty

A DINGLE OFFICIAL has been handed a proposed eight-week ban arising out of the brawl that erupted in Sunday’s Kerry county senior football semi-final.

Dingle triumphed in the last four tie against East Kerry at Austin Stack Park to set up a county final meeting with Dr Crokes next Sunday afternoon but the game was marred by the scenes at the start of the second half that saw players and management from both sides clashing close to the dugouts at the Tralee venue.

The CCC of the Kerry county board met on Monday to consider the report of referee Paul Hayes from the game and it is believed that they have proposed an eight-week suspension to a Dingle official for his part in the row.

East Kerry boss Gerry O’Sullivan was sent to the stand after the altercation but he has been subsequently cleared of any involvement.

East Kerry players Paudie and David Clifford, who both received red cards during the game, will serve one-match bans for their offences with those suspensions kicking in at the start of the 2019 county senior football championship.

It is also understood that both East Kerry and Dingle were handed out fines for failing to control their players, and no further suspensions are expected for any other players regarding their involvement. 

The Dingle official has three days to appeal the proposed eight-week ban on receipt of notification.  

Meanwhile Kerry expect to appoint a new minor football manager in the next ten days to fill the vacancy that arose when Peter Keane became the county’s senior boss. 

About the author:

About the author
Murt Murphy
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

