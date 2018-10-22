Kerry GAA wait for referee's report on mass brawl which marred football semi-final

KERRY GAA WILL wait for the referee to submit his report on yesterday’s senior football championship semi-final replay between Dingle and East Kerry before determining the direction of its investigation.

Sunday’s last four tie at Austin Stack Park, won by Dingle 4-13 to 0-13, was overshadowed by a mass touchline brawl, in what was the latest unpleasant incident in county games in recent weeks.

The match descended into chaos during the second half when both sets of players and backroom teams became embroiled in the altercation, which saw Paudie Clifford shown red.

Videos posted on social media show an East Kerry player struck in the face by someone entering the pitch from the sideline.

East Kerry finished the game with 13 men after Kerry star David Clifford was sent off later in the second half.

In a brief statement this afternoon, Kerry GAA said: “Following on from yesterday’s game in Austin Stack Park, the CCC are awaiting the referee’s report and will proceed accordingly.”

As for the match itself, Paul and Michael Geaney starred for Dingle as they cruised to victory, with the former scoring a hat-trick of goals for the six-time champions, who will now face Dr Crokes in the county decider.

