Sunday 23 September, 2018
Disappointment for Ireland's Cian O'Connor at World Equestrian Games

The Dubliner just missed out on a top-12 spot that would have secured his passage to the final round.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 5:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,169 Views No Comments
THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Ireland’s Cian O’Connor and Good Luck at the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina today, as their bid to secure an individual medal fell short.

The Olympian, who won a bronze medal at London 2012, went into the event in a promising position, having sat sixth on a score of 6.69 after impressing during the week.

They required a top-12 finish to make the final round later today, but just missed out on this target.

In Round A, O’Connor finished with two fences down and eight faults, leaving them on a score of 14.69, which ultimately meant the Dubliner was just one place outside of the top 12 on the scoreboard.

There was similar frustration for the Irish team at the competition on Friday, as they narrowly missed out on an opportunity to secure qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

