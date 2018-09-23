Disappointment for Ireland's Cian O'Connor at World Equestrian Games

World Equestrian Games - Jumping indiv final

Cian O'Connor & Good Luck finish just 1 place outside the top 12 who go forward to the final round. It has been a fantastic effort all week from Cian and "Luke" who were outstanding for the Devenish & Underwriting Exchange Irish team pic.twitter.com/dIPC5ThqND — Team IRL Equestrian (@TeamIRLEq) September 23, 2018

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Ireland’s Cian O’Connor and Good Luck at the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina today, as their bid to secure an individual medal fell short.

The Olympian, who won a bronze medal at London 2012, went into the event in a promising position, having sat sixth on a score of 6.69 after impressing during the week.

They required a top-12 finish to make the final round later today, but just missed out on this target.

In Round A, O’Connor finished with two fences down and eight faults, leaving them on a score of 14.69, which ultimately meant the Dubliner was just one place outside of the top 12 on the scoreboard.

There was similar frustration for the Irish team at the competition on Friday, as they narrowly missed out on an opportunity to secure qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

