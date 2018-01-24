Poll: Who do you think will win this year’s Division 4 football league title?

Turlough O'Brien's Carlow side enjoyed an extensive championship campaign last year.

LAOIS WILL HOPING for a quick stint in the basement tier following their relegation from Division 3, but there are a number of sides with realistic ambitions of joining them.

After their thrilling 2017 season, Turlough O’Brien’s Carlow will undoubtedly be targeting promotion from Division 4 this spring.

They’ll likely battle it out with Antrim and Limerick, while Leitrim will feel they’re capable of mounting a challenge to go up.

Minnows Waterford, Wicklow and London look set to be the three lowest ranked sides in the country once again.

Who do you think will lift the Division 4 title?

