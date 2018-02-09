  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 9 February, 2018
Roscommon ring the changes ahead of Down clash

Elsewhere in Division Two, Tipperary have retained the same starting XV.

By Steve O'Rourke Friday 9 Feb 2018, 9:15 AM
2 hours ago 1,836 Views 3 Comments
Ultan Harney is back in the Roscommon panel following long-term injury.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Ultan Harney is back in the Roscommon panel following long-term injury.
Ultan Harney is back in the Roscommon panel following long-term injury.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

ROSCOMMON MANAGER KEVIN McStay has made a number of changes to the starting XV as his side get set to take on Down in the third round of Allianz Football League Division Two action at Dr. Hyde Park on Sunday [Throw-in: 2pm].

James Featherston will make his inter-county debut with regular goalkeeper Colm Lavin of Ã‰ire Ã“g dropping to the bench.

Brian Stack comes in for SeÃ¡n Mullooly in the half-back line while Cian McKeon and Finbar Cregg replace Fintan Cregg and CiarÃ¡in Murtagh in the forwards.

There is also a welcome return to the panel forÂ Ultan Harney who takes his place among the subs after missing the entire 2017 championship through injury.

Roscommon team to play Down

1. James Featherston (Roscommon Gaels)
2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
3. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)
4. Niall McInerney (St Brigidâ€™s)
5. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)
6. Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael)
7. Brian Stack (St Brigidâ€™s)
8. Tadgh Oâ€™Rourke (Tulsk)
9. Enda Smith (Boyle)
10. Finbar Cregg (Western Gaels)
11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)
12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride, captain)
13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleachâ€™s)
14. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)
15. Cian McKeon (Boyle)

Subs:
16. Colm Lavin (Ã‰ire Ã“g)
17. CiarÃ¡in Murtagh (St Faithleachâ€™s)
18. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)
19. Donie Smith (Boyle)
20. Henry Walsh (Kilbride)
21. Hubert DarcyÂ (Padraig Pearses)
22. Ian Kilbride (St Brigidâ€™s)
23. Peter Domican (St Brigidâ€™s)
24. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)
25. Sean McDermott (Western Gaels)
26. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGaels)

Michael Quinlivan Michael Quinlivan starts for Tipperary again. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Elsewhere in Division Two, Tipperary manager Liam Kearns has retained faith in the same side that lost to Roscommon last time out.

The Premier County take on Clare in Cusack Park, Ennis this Sunday.

Tipperary Team to play Clare

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
2. Shane Oâ€™Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)
3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)
4. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)
5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, captain)
7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)
8. Liam Casey (Cahir)
9. Steven Oâ€™Brien (Ballina)
10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)
11. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
12. Brian Fox (Ã‰ire Ã“g Annacarty-Donohill)
13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)
14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)
15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:
16. CiarÃ¡n Kenrick (Moyle Rovers)
17. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)
18. Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch)
19. George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers)
20. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)
21. Colm Oâ€™Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)
22. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)
23. Ian Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)
24. Brendan Martin (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
25. SeÃ¡n Carey (Moyle Rovers)
26. Stephen Murray (Burgess)

