This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 10 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Djokovic wins third US Open to equal Sampras on 14 Grand Slams

The 31-year-old missed last year’s tournament with an elbow injury which sent his career into a mini-crisis.

By AFP Monday 10 Sep 2018, 8:33 AM
1 hour ago 1,291 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4227414
Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory.
Image: Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA
Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory.
Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory.
Image: Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA

NOVAK DJOKOVIC CLINCHED his third US Open title on Sunday with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 triumph over Juan Martin del Potro, taking him level with Pete Sampras’s mark of 14 Grand Slams.

Djokovic, playing in his eighth final in New York and already the champion in 2011 and 2015, is now just three Slams behind Rafael Nadal and six back from the all-time record 20 held by Roger Federer.

It was also the third time the 31-year-old Serb — who missed last year’s tournament with an elbow injury which sent his career into a mini-crisis — completed the Wimbledon-US Open double.

“I want to say Pete, I love you, you’re my idol,” said Djokovic of Sampras.

“To the support of the loved ones, my kids, my wife, my small team of people that has been there with me through difficult times as well,” added the Serb who underwent elbow surgery after the Australian Open in January.

For world number three Del Potro, it was a heartbreaking experience coming in just his second Slam final, nine years after he was crowned US Open champion before a long battle with wrist injuries pushed him into depression and to the brink of retirement.

“When I had my surgery I could truly understand what Juan Martin was going through when he had surgeries that kept him away form the tour for two or three years,” added Djokovic.

It was Djokovic’s 15th win over the Del Potro and fifth in five at the Slams.

It came in a final which was business-like rather than thrilling, a relief for a tournament still reeling from the controversial women’s final on Saturday.

The result also means that 50 of the last 55 majors have been won by the ‘Big Four’ of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Del Potro backed Djokovic to surpass Federer’s mark of 20 Slams.

“Of course he can. Novak has everything to make records in this sport,” said the Argentine.

- ‘My idol’ Djokovic -

“I was so happy to be playing the final against this magnificent idol,” added Del Potro of his close friend Djokovic. 

“He knows that he’s one of my friends on tour and he knows he’s one player I want to watch win on tour. Of course I’m sad to lose but I’m happy for Novak as well. You deserve to win.”

With the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof closed as heavy rain swept New York, conditions were slow and sluggish.

After taking just two points off Del Potro’s first three service games, Djokovic, in his 23rd final at the majors, pounced to break for 5-3.

The key was his success with a lung-busting 22-shot rally and he pocketed the set when the 29-year-old del Potro netted a forehand.

It was only the second set dropped by the Argentine at the tournament.

For Djokovic, it was an illustration of him growing into the championships as he took his run of consecutive sets won to 14, stretching back to the second round against Tennys Sandgren.

Djokovic was soon 3-1 up in the second set before Del Potro carved out his first break point of the match to level at 3-3.

He had three more chances in the eighth, all saved by Djokovic in a marathon 20-minute game which left even Hollywood superstar Meryl Streep clasping her head in astonishment.

The effort took its toll on a suddenly weary-looking Del Potro as a 95-minute set was claimed by Djokovic in the tiebreak.

Del Potro was looking at having to become the first man since Pancho Gonzales in 1949 to win the US title from two sets down.

Djokovic sprinted into a 3-1 lead in the third set before a battling Del Potro clung on, hitting back for 3-3.

But off the back of a 24-shot rally, Djokovic broke again for 5-3 and he was within tantalising touching distance of his 14th Grand Slam title, just three months after he had left Roland Garros in despair after a shattering quarter-final exit.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Brilliant Christian Eriksen brace punishes Wales three days after impressive Ireland win
    Manchester United Women win first league game 12-0 against Aston Villa
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'
    Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'
    Emery's Arsenal ‘feels like a new club’ - Bellerin
    Man City's Sane announces birth of daughter after withdrawing from Germany squad
    BOXING
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    Khan survives heavy knockdown and hairy moments to dominate Vargas on points
    Belfast's Burnett addresses flag 'controversy' ahead of Super Series showdown with Donaire
    US OPEN
    WTA chief backs Serena as row grows over US Open 'sexism'
    WTA chief backs Serena as row grows over US Open 'sexism'
    Djokovic wins third US Open to equal Sampras on 14 Grand Slams
    Serena Williams fined $17,000 for outburst during controversial US Open final defeat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie