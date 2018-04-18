Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?

N.B. THIS IS an alternative team of the year, which means only players who didn’t make the official PFA Team of the Year are eligible.

Ederson (Man City): Didn’t have a lot to do in terms of making saves, but his influence was still key, particularly in terms of building City’s attacks owing to his superb distribution. In addition, Pep Guardiola’s side have currently conceded fewer goals than any other team in the Premier League.

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea): It hasn’t been a good season for last year’s champions, but despite all the problems at the club, they’ve still maintained a decent defensive record (33 goals conceded in 33 games), with Azpilicueta remaining a key player in that regard.

James Tarkowski (Burnley): Burnley are seventh in the league and their rock solid defence has been integral to their success. Tarkowski along with Ben Mee (and Ireland’s Kevin Long on occasion) have been superb, with just 29 goals in 33 games conceded.

Davison Sanchez (Tottenham): At 21, Sanchez has already established himself as an important player for Spurs. He has appeared 36 times in all competitions and is part of a defence that has conceded just 31 goals in 33 games. Of similar importance is his distribution and ease on the ball, helping to build Tottenham’s attacks from the back.

Fernandinho (Man City): Somewhat harshly omitted from the main team, Fernandinho has improved significantly under the guidance of Pep Guardiola and at 32, continues to feature regularly in arguably the most physically demanding league in the world.

Nemanja Matic (Man United): One of the most underrated players in the Premier League, Chelsea have struggled since his departure in the summer. United, meanwhile, have improved since he’s come in, and are on the course for a second-place finish, which would be their highest since the Alex Ferguson era.

Raheem Sterling (Man City): Another player who had a strong case to make the official PFA team, only Harry Kane, Mo Salah and Sergio Aguero have scored more league goals than Sterling this season.

Leroy Sane (Man City): Given that Sane is still only 22, his potential is frightening. He has the second most assists in the league after De Bruyne (per ESPN’s figures), scoring nine goals to boot.

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool): The Brazil international is unlikely to ever be as prolific as Harry Kane or Mo Salah. However, his work off the ball is a key part of the way Liverpool play, while he has been involved in 22 goals in the league alone (15 scored and seven assisted).

Jamie Vardy (Leicester): He probably has been somewhat overlooked this season owing to the exploits of Kane and Salah, but in a campaign where the gap between the top teams in the Premier League and the rest seems as big as ever, scoring 17 goals for an unspectacular defence-oriented mid-table team in Leicester is no mean feat.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool): Probably the least heralded member of Liverpool’s incredible attacking trio, as good as Firmino and Salah have been, Mane’s contribution should not be underestimated. Like Firmino, he has seven assists in addition to scoring 10 goals.

