Connacht prop to face disciplinary panel after ugly stamp on JVDF

The prop was shown red by referee John Lacey on Saturday.

CONNACHT PROP DOMINIC Roberston-McCoy faces the prospect of being handed a lengthy ban when he appears before a Guinness Pro14 disciplinary panel later this week.

The 24-year-old tighthead was sent off in the 69th minute of Saturday’s inter-pro clash against Leinster for an ugly stamp on Josh van der Flier’s head.

After watching the incident on the big screen, referee John Lacey brandished red under Law 9.12 — a player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone.

Roberston-McCoy was only on the pitch a matter of minutes before committing the act of foul play, and afterwards van der Flier said the Irish-qualified prop had apologised a number of times.

Nevertheless, he will face a disciplinary panel via video conference. The panel, which will convene in Edinburgh, will comprise of Kathrine Mackie (Chair), Beth Dickens and Robert Milligan (all Scotland).

