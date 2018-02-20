English rugby player dies aged 27 after collapsing at training

DONCASTER KNIGHTS PLAYER Ian Williams has died at the age of the 27, the club have confirmed.

Tributes have been paid to the prop, an Oxford University graduate, who collapsed at training on Tuesday and could not be resuscitated.

Part of a statement from Williams’ club added: “Ian joined the Club in summer 2017 from Rotherham Titans and quickly became a well-liked member of the Knights squad making six appearances for the Club.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ian’s mother Pippa, father Phillip and sister Helen and are working with a counselling team in the best interest of Ian’s teammates.”

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin added: “Ian was a prop with plenty of his career ahead of him, this is a sad loss for Doncaster’s sporting community.”

It has been a heart-breaking day at Castle Park as one of our own, Ian Williams, tragically passed away at training this morning. As a Club we pass on our deepest sympathies to Ian's family & close friends & thank the emergency responders 1st on the scene https://t.co/2oOsFuWBEP pic.twitter.com/PsipERCiqi — Doncaster Knights 🏉 (@DoncasterKnight) February 20, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!