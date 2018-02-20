  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
English rugby player dies aged 27 after collapsing at training

Ian Williams was a prop with Doncaster Knights in the RFU Championship.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 5:52 PM
7 hours ago 52,967 Views 17 Comments
DONCASTER KNIGHTS PLAYER Ian Williams has died at the age of the 27, the club have confirmed.

Tributes have been paid to the prop, an Oxford University graduate, who collapsed at training on Tuesday and could not be resuscitated.

Part of a statement from Williams’ club added: “Ian joined the Club in summer 2017 from Rotherham Titans and quickly became a well-liked member of the Knights squad making six appearances for the Club.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ian’s mother Pippa, father Phillip and sister Helen and are working with a counselling team in the best interest of Ian’s teammates.”

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin added: “Ian was a prop with plenty of his career ahead of him, this is a sad loss for Doncaster’s sporting community.”

