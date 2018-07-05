Donegal fail in bid to have clash with Dublin moved out of Croke Park

Dublin's Dean Rock lines up a free during their Leinster final win over Laois at Croke Park. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE confirmed this afternoon that the fixture between Dublin and Donegal in the All-Ireland Super 8s series will go ahead at Croke Park on Saturday, 14 July.

Earlier this week, the Donegal County Board outlined their intention to seek a meeting with GAA officials with a view to having the game played at an alternative venue.

The Ulster champions expressed their desire to “ensure that no team has any advantage over any other team” as the football championship approaches its climax.

Under the new Super 8s format which was approved by Congress in 2017, each team are due to play their opening game at Croke Park, with one home game and one away game to follow.

Dublin will subsequently play two games in the Super 8s at Croke Park, as their clash with the winners of the qualifier between Roscommon and Armagh is also expected to be held at GAA headquarters on the first weekend in August.

Donegal's Michael Murphy lifts the cup after their Ulster final triumph at the expense of Fermanagh. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

After a meeting took place today between senior GAA officials and members of the Donegal County Board, the GAA clarified that no rule currently exists to prevent Dublin from nominating Croke Park as their home venue.

However, they did leave the door open for this to be reviewed by Central Council ahead of next year’s championship.

A statement released by the GAA this afternoon reads: