Provincial silverware is on the line in Clones, as Fermanagh bid to win the Ulster title for the first time.
Half-time! Donegal 2-7 Fermanagh 0-5
And the referee blows the half-time whistle, with Donegal in complete control thanks to goals from Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Ryan McHugh.
35 + 1 mins — Donegal 2-7 Fermanagh 0-5
Bit of action right at the end of the half. Mickey Jones receives a black card and then Michael Murphy points from the free to extend Donegal’s lead.
35 mins — Donegal 2-6 Fermanagh 0-5
Two minutes of added time at the end of the first half.
Ryan McHugh’s goal is well worth a watch.
GOAL for Donegal's Ryan McHugh! pic.twitter.com/Ifqk5AMIpJ— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 24, 2018
32 mins — Donegal 2-5 Fermanagh 0-5
Fermanagh have eventually realised their game plan isn’t working and have thrown a few more bodies forward. Quigley scores his third of the day and then Ciaran Corrigan registers his side’s fifth.
30 mins — GOAL! Donegal 2-5 Fermanagh 0-3
That’s a superb run and finish from Ryan McHugh as he destroys the Fermanagh blanket defence by running at the heart of it with pace and power. The Donegal man then fires it high into the net from a tight angle.
27 mins — Donegal 1-5 Fermanagh 0-2
Fermanagh can’t get their hands on the ball at all and Donegal are moving it around with pace and precision. Paul Brennan dissects the posts for his first point of the day.
26 mins — Donegal 1-4 Fermanagh 0-2
They’ve got their second point, at least. Quigley knocks over another free and the Fermanagh fans have something — anything — to cheer about.
25 mins — Donegal 1-4 Fermanagh 0-1
Michael Murphy opens his account with a sweetly-struck free after McHugh was fouled. My word, Fermanagh are so limited.
22 mins — Donegal 1-3 Fermanagh 0-1
Eoghan Bán Gallagher follows up his goal with a point after another raiding run forward.
Here’s Donegal’s opening goal.
Goal for Donegal's Eoghan BÃ¡n Gallagher! pic.twitter.com/7CGyRkonFD— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 24, 2018
19 mins — Donegal 1-2 Fermanagh 0-1
Donegal have settled now and they’re dominating the contest, particularly in the middle of the park. Patrick McBrearty has the chance to extend their lead but he misses from a free, but Conall Jones is also off target at the other end. It’s now 12 minutes since Fermanagh have scored.
16 mins — GOAL! Donegal 1-2 Fermanagh 0-1
Much, much better from Donegal and they’ve hit their stride. Ryan McHugh cuts Fermanagh open down the left and he picks out the supporting Eoghan Bán Gallagher, who had got forward from corner back to palm the ball into the net.
15 mins — Donegal 0-2 Fermanagh 0-1
A glimpse of space! And Michael Langan takes full advantage as he surges through the midfield channel and knocks it over the bar. That was better.
13 mins — Donegal 0-1 Fermanagh 0-1
It’s been a difficult watch so far, with both sides employing defensive structures and at times the contest has been reduced to walking pace. We’ve had just two points in the opening 13 minutes, with Donegal struggling to figure a way out to break down this Fermanagh rearguard.
10 mins — Donegal 0-1 Fermanagh 0-1
After his fine point a few minutes ago (watch below), Odhrán Mac Niallais is off target with his second attempt. Ciaran Corrigan was down receiving treatment there for a minute but he’s okay to continue.
Great point by Donegal's OdhrÃ¡n Mac Niallais! pic.twitter.com/Rm1fEVgsIW— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 24, 2018
There’s Arlene enjoying the football.
8 mins — Donegal 0-1 Fermanagh 0-1
Donegal hit back straight away, and it’s a superb point from Odhrán Mac Niallais. He struck it sweetly from range off his left foot and the ball sailed over the bar. We’re level again.
7 mins — Donegal 0-0 Fermanagh 0-1
After seven tight, scoreless minutes, Fermanagh have drawn first blood after Ryan Jones was fouled by Leo McLoone. Sean Quigley makes no mistake from the free and we have our first point of the day.
2 mins — Donegal 0-0 Fermanagh 0-0
A slow, tense start to proceedings in Clones. Fermanagh, as expected, have settled into their rigid defensive system early on and Donegal have been met with a wall of green shirts. We’re not going to have an expansive final, unfortunately.
THROW-IN! We’re up and running in Clones. Can Donegal justify their favourites tag and reign supreme in Ulster again, or will it be a history-making afternoon for Fermanagh?
We’ve had the anthem, and we’re just about set for the off in Clones.
Two late changes to tell you about on the Donegal side. Stephen McMenamin and Odhran MacNiallais start in place of Caolan Ward and Cian Mulligan.
Arlene Foster has arrived at Clones.
An unreal crowd in Clones, even Arlene Foster is here to cheer us on pic.twitter.com/ACex9p2I1b— Fermanagh GAA (@FermanaghGAA) June 24, 2018
The game is live on The Sunday Game on RTÉ1.
'Hats, flags and headbands everywhere' @SeanCavanagh14 with his take on Ulster final day @TheSundayGame pic.twitter.com/lSHlXs5Jb4— RTÃ‰ GAA (@RTEgaa) June 24, 2018
TEAM NEWS: Here’s how the sides will line up this afternoon. Donegal, appearing in their seventh Ulster final in eight years, are strong favourites.
Fermanagh:
1. Patrick Cadden
2. Kane Connor
3. Che Cullen
4. Michael Jones
5. Barry Mulrone
6. James McMahon
7. Lee Cullen
8. Eoin Donnolly
9. Ryan Jones
10. Paul McCusker
11. Declan McCusker
12. Aidan Breen
13. Sean Quigley
14. Conall Jones
15. Seamus Quigley
Donegal:
1. Shaun Patton
2. Paddy McGrath
3. Caolan Ward
4. Eoghan Bán Gallagher
5. Frank McGlynn
6. Paul Brennan
7. Ryan McHugh
8. Hugh McFadden
9. Leo McLoone
10. Cian Mulligan
11. Michael Langan
12. Ciaran Thompson
13. Patrick McBrearty
14. Michael Murphy
15. Jamie Brennan
Good afternoon, and what an afternoon it is, as provincial silverware is down for decision at a gloriously sunny Clones.
Eight-time winners Donegal are back in the Ulster senior football championship final and are chasing a first title since 2014, while Fermanagh are bidding to win the crown for the first time.
The atmosphere has been building around the town all morning and St Tiernach’s Park is awash with colour. We get underway at 2pm.
