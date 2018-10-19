Donegal confirm Stephen Rochford appointment as coach

DONEGAL GAA HAVE confirmed Stephen Rochford will join Declan Bonner’s backroom team for the upcoming season.

Rochford spent three years in charge of Mayo before departing last month and will replace outgoing coach Karl Lacey in the Donegal set-up.

Before taking charge of Mayo, Rochford managed Corofin to All-Ireland club glory.

Donegal confirmed that Anthony Mc Grath and John McElhome have also stepped away from Bonner’s management team. Aaron Kyles joins Rochford as Bonner’s additions to his set-up.

