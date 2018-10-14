Injury-time winner sees Doon through to first Limerick SHC final in 18 years

Doon 2-17

Patrickswell 0-22

Páraic McMahon reports from the Gaelic Grounds

WING-BACK DENIS Moloney nailed the all-important winning point to send Doon on their way to the county final at the expense of 2016 champions Patrickswell.

Despite failing to score in the final 11 minutes of normal time, Doon held off the challenge of a determined Patrickswell before Moloney stole the show with his injury-time winner.

Throughout this campaign, Patrickswell never hit the heights that saw them lift the county title two seasons ago.

Scores from Calvin Carroll and Aaron Gillane put them in front early on. Doon’s first score was a goal courtesy of Dean Coleman who finished off a move created by Darragh Stapleton catching a Cathal McNamara puckout.

This goal ensured Gary Kirby’s Patrickswell never gained a significant advantage throughout the first half.

Limerick senior Pat Ryan scored a sensational goal on 27 minutes to put Doon ahead for the first time. It was a lead they would never relinquish.

It was Doon’s day because of their ability to field their own puckouts in their half-forward line which were the launchpad for several scores plus Barry Ryan’s 100% striking rate from frees. Richie English was solid at full back with Darragh Stapleton, Pat Ryan, Barry Murphy and Denis Moloney pivotal to their success.

Doon

1. Cathal McNamara

2. Brian McPartland

3. Richie English

4. Stevie Ryan

5. Denis Moloney (0-01)

6. Mikey O’Brien

7. Eddie Kiely

8. Josh Ryan (0-01)

9. John Hayes

11. Patrick Cummins

17. Darragh O’Donovan (0-02)

10. Darragh Stapleton

13. Dean Coleman (1-00)

12. Barry Murphy (0-08 6f)

14. Pat Ryan (1-02)

Subs:

18. Jack Cummins for John Hayes (45)

21. Jack Ryan for P Cummins (52)

15. Michael Ryan for Kiely (55)

23. Michael Barry for Stapleton (62)

Patrickswell

1. Brian Murray

2. Mark Carmody

3. Nigel Foley

4. Josh Considine

5. Sean O’Brien

6. Diarmuid Byrnes (0-03 2f 1’65)

7. John Flynn

8. Jack Kelleher

9. Calvin Carroll (0-04)

12. Kevin O’Brien

11. Cian Lynch

15. Tom O’Brien (0-03)

13. Lar Considine (0-02)

14. Peter Harty

10. Aaron Gillane (0-09 5f)

Subs:

19. Darragh Aherne for Harty (29)

18. Jason Gillane for L Considine (55)

Referee: Mike Sexton (Bruree)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: