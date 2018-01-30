  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Former Kerry boss to stay with Dr Crokes and link up with ex-Munster club winning joint manager

Pat O’Shea will guide Dr Crokes fortunes again in 2018.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 7:15 AM
3 hours ago 3,937 Views No Comments
DR CROKES ALL-Ireland club winning manager Pat O’Shea is to remain in charge of the Killarney club’s senior football side for the 2018 season.

Pat O’Shea Pat O'Shea won the All-Ireland club title with Dr Crokes last March. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

O’Shea steered Dr Crokes to All-Ireland glory on St Patrick’s Day last against Derry’s Slaughtneil but their hopes of a repeat triumph were ended when they lost out to Cork’s Nemo Rangers in last November’s Munster decider.

The42 has learned that for this year’s campaign O’Shea will be joined in the management team by Vince Casey, joint manager when Dr Crokes won Kerry and Munster senior crowns in 2012 and 2013. Selectors Niall O’Callaghan and Der Brosnan complete their sideline setup.

Vince Casey Vince Casey was previously joint manager with Dr Crokes. Source: Gerry McManus/INPHO

Harry O’Neill, who was Dr Crokes boss for their county titles wins in 2010 and 2011, has opted to step away from the management team this year after serving as selector to O’Shea for the past two seasons. He will be involved with the club’s junior side for the coming year.

Harry O'Neill Ex-Dr Crokes manager Harry O'Neill. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

2007 Kerry All-Ireland senior winning boss O’Shea has overseen major success since taking charge of Dr Crokes for a second spell in January 2016. He has won two Kerry titles, two in Munster and an All-Ireland crown since then.

After three consecutive All-Ireland semi-final losses between 2012 and 2014, the final victory last year was cherished with O’Shea at the helm 25 years after he had played on the club’s side that won their first All-Ireland club title.

Colm Cooper celebrates with Pat O'Shea Colm Cooper celebrates Dr Crokes All-Ireland club final victory with Pat O'Shea. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

O’Shea had previously been in charge of Dr Crokes between 2004 and 2007. He will be aiming to help Dr Crokes complete a three-in-a-row of Kerry senior football crowns this year.

Six members of the Dr Crokes squad are currently involved with Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s Kerry senior panel. Goalkeeper Shane Murphy and wing-forward Micheál Burns both started in yesterday’s opening league victory over Donegal while attacker Daithi Casey came off the bench to knock over the winning point.

Daithi Casey scores the winning point Kerry forward Daithi Casey. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Current Kerry captain Fionn Fitzgerald, last year’s Kerry captain Johnny Buckley and defender Gavin White are also involved with that trio on the way back from injuries at the moment.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

