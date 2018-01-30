Former Kerry boss to stay with Dr Crokes and link up with ex-Munster club winning joint manager

DR CROKES ALL-Ireland club winning manager Pat O’Shea is to remain in charge of the Killarney club’s senior football side for the 2018 season.

O’Shea steered Dr Crokes to All-Ireland glory on St Patrick’s Day last against Derry’s Slaughtneil but their hopes of a repeat triumph were ended when they lost out to Cork’s Nemo Rangers in last November’s Munster decider.

The42 has learned that for this year’s campaign O’Shea will be joined in the management team by Vince Casey, joint manager when Dr Crokes won Kerry and Munster senior crowns in 2012 and 2013. Selectors Niall O’Callaghan and Der Brosnan complete their sideline setup.

Harry O’Neill, who was Dr Crokes boss for their county titles wins in 2010 and 2011, has opted to step away from the management team this year after serving as selector to O’Shea for the past two seasons. He will be involved with the club’s junior side for the coming year.

2007 Kerry All-Ireland senior winning boss O’Shea has overseen major success since taking charge of Dr Crokes for a second spell in January 2016. He has won two Kerry titles, two in Munster and an All-Ireland crown since then.

After three consecutive All-Ireland semi-final losses between 2012 and 2014, the final victory last year was cherished with O’Shea at the helm 25 years after he had played on the club’s side that won their first All-Ireland club title.

O’Shea had previously been in charge of Dr Crokes between 2004 and 2007. He will be aiming to help Dr Crokes complete a three-in-a-row of Kerry senior football crowns this year.

Six members of the Dr Crokes squad are currently involved with Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s Kerry senior panel. Goalkeeper Shane Murphy and wing-forward Micheál Burns both started in yesterday’s opening league victory over Donegal while attacker Daithi Casey came off the bench to knock over the winning point.

Current Kerry captain Fionn Fitzgerald, last year’s Kerry captain Johnny Buckley and defender Gavin White are also involved with that trio on the way back from injuries at the moment.

